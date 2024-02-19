The Instagram Settlement pertains to a class action lawsuit, Parris v. Meta Platforms, Inc., related to alleged Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) violations. The settlement class includes individuals who used Instagram in Illinois between August 10, 2015, and August 16, 2023. This settlement has implications for certain Instagram users, specifically those in Illinois.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Instagram, collected and stored biometric data through Instagram without meeting the requirements of BIPA. Meta Platforms, Inc. denies all allegations of wrongdoing but has agreed to settle to avoid the expense and uncertainty of litigation.