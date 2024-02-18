Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Tax Scam Alert: HMRC Unleashes Blitz Against Fraudsters Peddling Fake Rebates

Published

 Raised Alert: Surge in Phishing Scams Post Tax Deadline:

Tax Scam Alert(PHOTO:GOV.UK)

Alarming Increase in Suspicious Contacts Prompts Vigilance:

According to INDEPENDENT, the deadline for filing taxes for the year 2022-23 , people are being warned about a rise in fake tax refund offers. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is alerting everyone about scams through email, calls, or texts that pretend to be real. These scams copy real websites to steal personal info either to sell or get into bank accounts. HMRC saw a worrying 14% increase in reports of suspicious contacts totaling over 207,800 in the year until January with many involving Tax Scam like fake tax refunds.

READ ALSO: March SSI Payments: Beneficiaries Anticipate $1415 Payment In March Amidst Revised Schedule

Response and Vigilance Measures by HMRC:

HMRC shared that it reported 26,443 harmful web pages to internet providers in the same period, 29% increase from the previous year of Tax Scams. HMRC stressed that they won’t contact people through email, text, or calls for tax refunds. They reminded everyone that tax repayments go directly to bank accounts visible in the HMRC app or online account to reduce Tax Scams. People were urged to be watchful, forward suspicious emails to [email protected], report scam calls on gov.uk, and send fake HMRC texts to 60599.Kelly Paterson, HMRC’s top security person, highlighted the increased risk after the tax return deadline. She warned people to be careful not to fall for fake tax refund offers as criminals are trying to take advantage. Paterson urged the public to stay aware, report anything suspicious quickly and use official HMRC channels to verify communication.

READ ALSO: $25,000 First Time Home Buyer Grant Offers Hope Amidst Rising Housing Costs

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024