Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Cantlay Leads Stellar Opening Day at Genesis Invitational in Riviera

Published

Cantlay Leads Stellar Opening Day at Genesis Invitational in Riviera
Cantlay Leads Stellar Opening Day at Genesis Invitational in Riviera

In a riveting start to the Genesis Invitational at the historic Riviera Country Club, Patrick Cantlay dazzled with his putting prowess, seizing the lead after an exceptional first round performance. Cantlay, a local favorite hailing from Long Beach, California, showcased his affinity for the course with a scintillating 7-under 64, positioning himself atop the leaderboard.

Cantlay Leads Stellar Opening Day at Genesis Invitational in Riviera

Cantlay Leads Stellar Opening Day at Genesis Invitational in Riviera

Cantlay’s commanding display on the greens saw him sink over 127 feet of putts, including several birdie conversions from considerable distances. His familiarity with Riviera, coupled with his stellar putting form, propelled him to birdie eight of the first 14 holes, offsetting a lone bogey with a series of impressive saves.

Meanwhile, Gary Woodland, amidst a comeback journey following recent health setbacks, demonstrated resilience with a solid 1-under 70. Despite enduring challenges post-surgery, Woodland’s determination shone through as he navigated the course, marking a significant step forward in his recovery.

Luke List emerged as another standout performer, showcasing a remarkable putting display to secure a bogey-free 65. List’s proficiency on the greens, coupled with his solid ball-striking, propelled him to an impressive start, positioning himself as a contender in the tournament.

As the competition intensifies, notable players including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy face an uphill battle to make the cut. Woods, currently at 1 over, seeks to rally back in subsequent rounds, while McIlroy aims to rebound after stumbling late in his opening round.

With Friday marking the cut day, the Genesis Invitational promises heightened excitement as players strive to secure their positions for the weekend. As Cantlay leads the charge, the stage is set for a thrilling continuation of world-class golf at Riviera.

The Genesis Invitational continues to captivate fans with its stellar field and captivating performances, affirming its status as one of golf’s premier events on the PGA Tour.

In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024