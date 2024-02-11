Connect with us

Strictly's Amy Dowden's Brave Battle: Almost Delayed Chemo Over Fear of Missing Showbiz - Friend's Persuasion Saves the Day!

Amy Dowden, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, faced a tough decision when diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She hesitated to undergo chemotherapy, fearing she would miss out on the show. Her friend, Sara Davies, from Dragon’s Den, had to convince her otherwise. Sara noted Amy’s deep-seated passion for dancing since childhood, which made the thought of prioritizing her health over the show daunting for her.

Friend’s Support Leads to Inspiring Moment on Strictly

Sara, being a pragmatic friend, emphasized the urgency of Amy’s health situation. Despite Amy’s worries about potentially not being invited back to Strictly, Sara assured her of her talent and popularity, urging her to focus on recovery. This support helped Amy come to terms with the necessity of undergoing chemotherapy for her well-being, even if it meant temporarily stepping away from her beloved show.

Amy experienced difficulties during her cancer treatment, but she also had spurts of bravery and fortitude. She heroically defied cancer by showing up on Strictly sans a wig at the finale, despite having lost her hair to chemotherapy. It was an inspiring display of fortitude. Seeing Amy’s tenacity, Sara was brought to tears by her friend’s incredible spirit.

From Cancer Diagnosis to Second Honeymoon in Grenada

After completing her chemotherapy in November, Amy embarked on a second honeymoon with her husband, Ben Jones, to Grenada. This trip marked a significant milestone in her journey towards recovery. Amy reflected on the difficulties she faced over the past year, including surgeries and setbacks, but expressed her determination to reclaim her life and move forward positively.

Amy’s experience serves as an inspiration for many facing similar challenges, as she learns to accept her changed body and scars while embracing new experiences with optimism. Despite the hardships, Amy remains hopeful for the future, acknowledging that acceptance may take time but is essential for her healing journey.

