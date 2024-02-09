Connect with us

New York Knicks: OG Anunoby to Miss Three Weeks After Surgery

The New York Knicks are facing a setback as they receive an unfortunate update on the status of forward OG Anunoby. Anunoby, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Toronto Raptors, has been sidelined due to a right elbow injury sustained in a game against the Miami Heat on January 27.

According to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Anunoby underwent surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right elbow. As a result, he is expected to miss at least the next three weeks of action, dealing a blow to the Knicks’ playoff aspirations.

Anunoby’s absence could have significant implications for the Knicks, who have enjoyed success with him in the lineup. Since acquiring him in late December, the team has won 12 of 14 games, bolstering their position as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-18.

In response to Anunoby’s injury, the Knicks have made moves to shore up their roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They acquired Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in a blockbuster trade, adding depth to their wing positions.

While Bogdanović and Burks bring scoring prowess to the team, they may not fully compensate for Anunoby’s defensive presence. However, Bogdanović is averaging 20.2 points per game on 42% shooting from beyond the arc, while Burks boasts a shooting percentage of over 40% from three-point range.

Despite the setback, the Knicks remain focused on their playoff aspirations. With improved depth following the trade deadline acquisitions, they aim to maintain their position in the Eastern Conference standings until Anunoby’s anticipated return for the stretch run of the season.

