Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Military

Deadly Drone Attack in Jordan: US Signaled for Retaliation Against Iran-Backed Militias

Published

Photo: Google

The U.S. has identified the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an alliance of Iran-backed militias, as responsible for the deadly drone attack that claimed three American lives in Jordan. President Biden contemplates potential retaliation as tensions escalate. Iran issued a stern warning of a “decisive response” to any U.S. action, rejecting responsibility for the attack on a secretive Jordanian base critical to U.S. operations in Syria.

Deadly Drone Attack in Jordan: US Signaled for Retaliation Against Iran-Backed Militias (Photo: Google)

Deadly Drone Attack in Jordan: U.S. Mulls Retaliation Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. government links the deadly drone attack to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, specifically Kataib Hezbollah, prompting considerations of retaliation. President Biden, acknowledging the importance of an appropriate response, evaluates various options, signaling that any action won’t be a singular occurrence.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismisses statements from Kataib Hezbollah regarding the suspension of operations, emphasizing a pattern of attacks from various groups. The U.S. has faced 166 attacks from Iran-aligned militias since October, prompting prior retaliatory strikes.

Concerns rise over potential wider conflict repercussions in the Middle East, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and recent Houthi attacks on U.S. Navy vessels. Iran’s ambassador to the U.N. issues a strong warning against any attack on the Islamic Republic.

READ ALSO: US Military Strike Expected To Be Authorized By President Biden Following Fatal Drone Attack

Houthi Attacks Escalate; U.S. Prepares for Response

The Houthi rebels continue targeting U.S. military assets, with a recent missile aimed at the USS Gravely. The U.S. military responds, underscoring the complex web of conflicts in the region. The European Union plans a naval mission to safeguard shipping routes affected by Houthi attacks.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander warns against provocation but asserts readiness for any confrontation. The U.S. maintains a defensive stance, emphasizing the avoidance of a broader conflict while navigating a volatile geopolitical landscape.

READ ALSO: US Military Navigates Response Strategy After Deadly Drone Attack In Jordan: Plans Revealed

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Military

US-Mexico Border Tension: Texas-Bound Convoy Organized by Former Army Lieutenant Colonel Sparks Concerns Amid Border Tensions

A convoy, organized in part by former Army lieutenant colonel Pete Chambers, has left Virginia, en route to Texas, aiming to raise awareness about...

1 day ago
Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

1 day ago
Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors

Finance

Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors

In a move aimed at providing financial relief to senior citizens, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has implemented changes to the property tax/rent rebate...

1 day ago
Massachusetts State Troopers Arrested in CDL Bribery Scheme: Snow Blower and Driveway Allegedly Exchanged for Passing Scores Massachusetts State Troopers Arrested in CDL Bribery Scheme: Snow Blower and Driveway Allegedly Exchanged for Passing Scores

Crime

Massachusetts State Troopers Arrested in CDL Bribery Scheme: Snow Blower and Driveway Allegedly Exchanged for Passing Scores

In a shocking revelation, four current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers have been arrested in connection with a bribery scheme involving the guarantee...

1 day ago