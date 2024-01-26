York County Boosts Tax Rebate Program to 100% to Attract Volunteer Firefighters

Photo from FOX43 News

In a bid to address the declining number of volunteer firefighters, York County, Pennsylvania, is expanding its tax rebate program for volunteers. Started in 2022 with a 50% rebate on county taxes, the program is now being increased to a full 100%. The move is aimed at recognizing the crucial role of volunteer firefighters and encouraging more individuals to join emergency response efforts.

Financial Incentive Highlights Recognition for Sacrifices

York County recognizes the dedication of volunteer firefighters who put their lives on the line for public safety. Commissioner Julie Wheeler emphasizes that the rebate program is not just about money but a gesture of acknowledgment for the firefighters’ commendable work.

The initial 50% tax rebate, introduced in 2022, is being doubled to 100% to provide additional support and appreciation for the vital contribution of volunteer firefighters.

Acknowledging the shortage of volunteers, Wheeler hopes the enhanced rebate program will attract more individuals to fill the gaps in emergency response teams.

Recognition Extended to Auxiliary Volunteers

Not limited to active firefighters, the county’s program offers a 50% rebate to auxiliary volunteers. Chad Deardorff, president of the Fire Chiefs and Firefighters Association of York County, emphasizes the importance of recognizing all contributors, including those handling administrative tasks.

While serving as a financial incentive, Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman underscores that the true value lies in acknowledging the sacrifices made by volunteers, who often sacrifice holidays and personal milestones for the community.

Similar programs have been initiated by local municipalities in southern York County, indicating a growing trend to support and recognize the efforts of volunteers.

