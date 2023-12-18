Celtic Breaks Six-Year Champions League Drought with 2-1 Victory Over Feyenoord

Ruby Franke, a well-known YouTuber, and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrant, are facing serious criminal charges, primarily aggravated child abuse. Franke, who recently spoke out through her lawyer LaMar Ward, announced her intention to enter a guilty plea in the Washington County 5th District Court in Utah. The charges stem from an incident involving Franke’s 12-year-old son, who reported abuse while staying at Hildebrandt’s residence, leading to the arrest of both women on August 30.

Disturbing Details and Legal Defense

The Santa Clara-Ivins police department described distressing scenes when they found Franke’s 12-year-old son “emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities.” Franke’s 10-year-old daughter was also reportedly in a similar state. Search warrants obtained by ABC News revealed that Hildebrandt allegedly treated the children’s wounds with unconventional methods like honey and cayenne pepper. Both Franke and Hildebrandt have remained in custody since their arrest.

Forward’s statement, representing Franke, claims she was manipulated by Hildebrandt, who intentionally kept her isolated from her husband and older children, warping her moral compass. Franke’s lawyers assert that since being incarcerated, she has actively engaged in introspection, resetting her moral compass and acknowledging the gravity of her actions. They state she is committed to taking responsibility for her role in the events leading to her arrest and is in communication with family members to contribute positively to their healing journey.

ConneXions, an organization focused on personal growth and healing, is jointly run by Franke and Hildebrandt as business partners. Hildebrandt is identified as the founder, while Franke is described as a certified mental fitness trainer. In addition to their joint venture, Franke ran the now-defunct YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” offering parenting guidance.

Requests for comments from ABC News have not been answered by the attorneys representing Hildebrandt and Kevin Franke. Last month, Kevin Franke submitted a divorce petition, with his attorney claiming he has been divorced for over a year and was unaware of the alleged abuse, as stated in a September interview with “Good Morning America.”