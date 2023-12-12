Finance

What is the deadline for applying for the 1,400 dollar stimulus checks that are being offered?

By Aayushi Gupta

In the US, there’s news of ongoing stimulus checks, including smaller ones tied to child tax credits, and the introduction of new $1,400 monthly stimulus checks.

Ongoing Stimulus Checks and Child Tax Credits

In addition to the existing three-child tax credit checks, the US has introduced new $1,400 monthly stimulus checks. Eligible individuals, along with the six full child tax credit payments, will receive a stimulus check in the interim. Typically, recipients claim this credit as a tax credit when filing their taxes.

Stimulus Check Eligibility and Newborn Benefit

Parents with a newborn in 2021 were supposed to receive a $1,400 stimulus payment when filing federal taxes for 2022. Additionally, this suggests eligibility for the temporarily increased child tax credit. With a total relief package of $1.9 trillion in 2021, Americans are set to receive stimulus checks, direct payments, extended unemployment benefits, and child support payments by 2023.

Direct Payment Amounts and Income Caps

Direct payments can reach up to $5,600 for families of four. Individuals making less than $75,000, couples making less than $150,000, and dependents are eligible for $1,400 each. However, no checks will be issued for Americans making more than $75,000, with a strict cap of $160,000 for married couples and $80,000 for single individuals.

Filing for Child Tax Credit and Recovery Refund Credit

Besides the Child Tax Credit, individuals are encouraged to file a basic tax return to receive the 2021 Recovery Refund Credit, reimbursing any unpaid stimulus payments. Even childless individuals can use the “Get Your Child Tax Credit” option on the IRS website.

Checking Stimulus Check Status

Taxpayers who requested a $1,400 stimulus check can visit the irs.gov website to check its status. By entering their Social Security number on the designated tab, they can verify the status and contact the IRS for assistance if needed.

This comprehensive approach aims to provide financial relief to eligible individuals and families, addressing various aspects through ongoing and new stimulus checks, child tax credits, and the Recovery Refund Credit. The government’s efforts intend to support citizens facing economic challenges, with online tools available for easy access and status verification.

