Alaska Residents Anticipate $1,312 Direct Payments in Latest Round of Permanent Fund Dividend Disbursements

State Department of Revenue Announces December 14 as Distribution Date

As the year draws to a close, eligible Alaska residents are set to receive another round of one-time direct payments from the Permanent Fund Dividend, with each payment amounting to $1,312. The state Department of Revenue has confirmed that these payments will be disbursed on December 14, providing financial relief to those who have yet to receive their share from the program.

To qualify for these payments, applicants must express their intent to remain Alaska residents indefinitely and must not have a criminal record. The application window for residents in Alaska is from January 1 to March 31 each year.

The recipients of this upcoming disbursement are individuals marked with the “Eligible-Not Paid” status as of December 6, who have not received their 2023 or earlier payments from the program. Earlier in the year, two significant waves of eligible residents received their payments during mass disbursements on October 5 and October 18. Another batch of payments was sent to remaining eligible residents in November.

Commenting on the initiative, Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum highlighted the longstanding tradition of Alaskans benefitting from the state’s natural resource wealth. He expressed gratitude to the Permanent Fund Dividend Division for their continuous efforts in administering the program and processing applications.

Crum stated, “The 2023 PFD will inject nearly $1 billion into the state’s economy and directly into the hands of Alaskans,” emphasizing the substantial economic impact of the program. The Permanent Fund Dividend amount for each year is determined by the mineral revenues for Alaska in that specific year. State officials underscore that the program’s primary purpose is to benefit both current and future generations of Alaska residents.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming disbursement, Alaskans look forward to the financial boost that will contribute to the state’s economy and support the diverse needs of its residents.