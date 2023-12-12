After a fatal stabbing at a Nebraska church, a suspect from Iowa was taken into custody.

Authorities in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, reported the arrest of Kierre L. Williams, 43, in connection with the stabbing death of Catholic priest Rev. Stephen Gutgsell. The incident occurred during an attempted break-in at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where the priest was attacked. Gutgsell was transported to an Omaha hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Williams is in custody on suspicion of murder and weapon use during a crime.

Around 5 a.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting an attempted break-in at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Upon arrival, officers found Father Stephen Gutgsell injured and a potential suspect, Kierre L. Williams, on the premises. Gutgsell was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Suspect in Custody

Kierre L. Williams, hailing from Sioux City, Iowa, approximately 85 miles north of Fort Calhoun, was apprehended on suspicion of murder and weapon use. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Authorities have not disclosed whether Williams has legal representation.

Past Legal Troubles of the Deceased Priest

In 2007, Father Stephen Gutgsell admitted to deceiving a nearby church and stealing $127,000. He was placed on probation and relocated to a different church after making amends. Despite the past transgression, church officials asserted that Gutgsell had learned from his mistake and sought forgiveness.

Father Michael Gutgsell, the deceased priest’s brother, pleaded guilty to theft charges earlier in the year. He served as the Omaha Archdiocese’s chancellor from 1994 to 2003.

Authorities Dismiss Connection to Past Crimes

Law enforcement officials do not believe that the stabbing is related to Father Stephen Gutgsell’s previous criminal activities. Sheriff Mike Robinson stated that there is no apparent link to his past offenses. The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Archdiocese Response

Riley Johnson, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Omaha, confirmed the fraternal relationship between Stephen and Michael Gutgsell but did not provide additional details. The church community mourns the loss of Father Stephen Gutgsell in this tragic incident.