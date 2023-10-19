Minnesota 4-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots 2-Year-Old Sibling with Found Gun

Minnesota authorities are investigating a tragic incident where a 4-year-old child accidentally shot their 2-year-old sibling after reportedly finding a loaded gun in the back seat of a vehicle.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office received a distress call just before 10:30 a.m. on a Sunday, responding to an incident that occurred in the 1300 block of 130th Ave. According to the initial reports, the 4-year-old child had discovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle’s back seat and unintentionally discharged it, injuring their younger sibling.

The siblings were in the vehicle with the loaded gun when the incident occurred, and it is believed to be a tragic accident. The motorist, presumably the children’s parent, was en route to Fairmount to seek medical assistance for the wounded child at the time of the call.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office met the vehicle near the 1800 block of 120th Street and attempted to render aid to the injured child. Subsequently, the 2-year-old was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. As of the latest update, there is no information available regarding the child’s current condition.

Martin County Chief Deputy Corey Klanderud confirmed that the initial call to first responders was made by the children’s parent but did not specify whether the loaded gun belonged to the adult.

At this point, no criminal charges have been filed, but it is mentioned that any potential charges would come from the Martin County Attorney’s Office following the completion of the investigation.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safe firearm storage, particularly when there are children involved. The accidental discharge of firearms by children is a preventable tragedy, and responsible gun ownership and storage are crucial in preventing such accidents.

Incidents like this are not isolated. In the past month, a man in Florida was charged after a toddler he was watching accidentally shot herself with a handgun that he allegedly left unattended. Orlando Young was charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm in this case.

For more information on safe firearm storage and the most effective ways to protect children from unsecured firearms, visit BeSMARTforkids.org.

