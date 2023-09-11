Most Dangerous Cities in Montana: Stay Informed and Stay Safe

Discover some of the most dangerous cities in Montana.

Let us delve the most dangerous cities in Montana. We will analyze crime rates, law enforcement efforts, and safety precautions to help residents and visitors protect themselves in these urban areas from the largest city of Billings to the Bozeman. Staying informed and aware of your surroundings is vital for ensuring safety in these beautiful yet crime-prone locations.

“Most Dangerous Cities in Montana”

Montana is known for its beautiful landscapes and charming small towns, According to the published article of FCVB, it’s not immune to crime. We’ll be exploring the 10 most dangerous cities in Montana.

1. BILLINGS

Population: Approximately 110,000

Violent Crimes per 100k: 750

Property Crimes per 100k: 4,500

Billings is the largest city in Montana, and with a big population comes some unique challenges in maintaining security. The crime rates here are relatively high, but don’t let that scare you away. The law enforcement agencies in Billings are always working hard to reduce crime. As residents or visitors, it’s important to stay aware of your surroundings, lock your vehicles, and report anything suspicious.

2. MISSOULA

Population: Approximately 75,000

Violent Crimes per 100k: 650

Property Crimes per 100k: 4,000

Missoula is a vibrant city known for its university campus and arts scene. However, it also has higher crime rates compared to the national average. The police force in Missoula actively cooperates with the community to keep the city safe. Remember to secure your homes and vehicles, and don’t hesitate to call the police if you see something suspicious.

3. GREAT FALLS

Population: Approximately 58,000

Violent Crimes per 100k: 610

Property Crimes per 100k: 3,500

Great Falls is a city that attracts tourists because of its beautiful waterfalls. However, it also struggles with crime. The local authorities are working hard to prevent crime and keep the community safe. As a resident or visitor, make sure to secure your property and be aware of your surroundings, especially at night.

4. HELENA

Population: Approximately 32,000

Violent Crimes per 100k: 580

Property Crimes per 100k: 3,300

Helena is our state capital, rich in history and culture. However, it also faces crime-related challenges. Through enhanced patrols and community outreach, the Helena Police Department is dedicated to tackling these challenges. Remember to lock your doors and stay in well-lit areas, especially at night.

5. BOZEMAN

Population: Approximately 50,000

Violent Crimes per 100k: 530

Property Crimes per 100k: 3,000

Bozeman is known for its university and outdoor recreation opportunities. However, it has also experienced challenges with crime. The law enforcement in Bozeman is vigilant and emphasizes the importance of crime prevention. Make sure to secure your property, be aware of your surroundings, and always report suspicious activities.