Why Mindfullness Matters

To me, one Blue Cliff monk, Brother Bodhi, especially exemplified this balance between a focus on spirituality and an embrace of our fundamental humanity. Brother Bodhi had a laugh like a goose and eyes that bugged out when he got excited about something. He could both ice skate on a frozen pond with glee and engage in conversations about Buddhist teachings on conflict resolution with sincerity. His energy and zest for life was contagious, his exuberance so far from the traditional image I held of monks. His love of laughter and play was reflected in almost everything he did.

Of course, our time at Blue Cliff had to end, and so soon we returned to Davidson, a community I hadn’t interacted with since last May since I spent last semester in Bolivia. Returning to Davidson, my intention to continue practicing mindfulness in my daily life has been partially fulfilled. While I’ve remained more aware of how I am feeling and have been able to focus more on self-care than I have in the past, I quickly slipped away from meditating regularly and eating mindfully (truly focusing on my food rather than simultaneously thinking or doing something else). As one nun had warned, it is difficult to live a monastic lifestyle in the outside world. Our culture is so built around rushing, achieving and exhausting ourselves mentally and physically that withdrawal from such a lifestyle is not easy. My first week back at Davidson this semester I was hit hard by my overfilled schedule, and upset that I could not find time for myself. Yet, as the weeks have worn on, I’ve readjusted little by little to this unhealthy pace.