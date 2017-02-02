What the Sustainability Co-Op Means to Me

Sierra Ponthier – “Oh, you live in the Ecohouse. Do you use electricity? Or hot water? I hear people there don’t take showers.”

At the beginning of the year, I’d get this response often when I told someone I live in the Sustainability Co-Op – you know, that brick house on the corner of Main Street across from the Student Health Center. While it was frustrating to know the only images associated with the Sustainability Co-Op were of dirty, cold, tree-hugging hipsters, I had to refrain from getting defensive, because the next question would inevitably be “So what then is the ‘Sustainability Co-Op’?” And to be honest, at the time, I didn’t completely know myself.

I first lived in the house during fall of last year. In the spring, I was abroad, but I returned this year to a whole new set of housemates. When I moved in last year, the name was still the Ecohouse. However, after a couple months of trying to figure out what it meant to live in this unique off-campus house and why we each applied to live there in the first place, we realized that the name “Ecohouse” was somewhat outdated. The Ecohouse was initially created in 2008 by a group of students who wanted to lead an intentional life with minimal environmental impact. A lot of house efforts back then were centered around food – buying locally and organically and growing, cooking, and preserving their own food. The house had its ups and downs and was eventually shut down in 2013 for a variety of reasons including general lack of student interest and a tense relationship with campus administration.

Thanks to a revitalized student effort, the Ecohouse reopened in 2014 and ten students bravely began refurnishing the empty house – in creative ways, I might add, i.e. using an old door as a dining room table.

Last year, while my fellow housemates and I still paid attention to our environmental impact, it was no longer our primary focus. With the threat of the house being taken away for a second time still looming, we found ourselves reflecting on why this space was so valuable to students and to the college. Hence the name “Sustainability Cooperative.” The word sustainability was broad enough that it allowed us to include factors outside of strictly the natural environment such as social and environmental justice, but specific enough to not lose sight of the original house mission. It was also appropriate that part of the name relates to the sustainability of the house itself and likelihood that it could thrive in the future.

So now that brings us to this year where a whole new crop of nine students plus myself moved into the space that is called the Sustainability Co-op. Again, during the first few months we found ourselves asking the same questions, “What is the Sustainability Co-op?” and “Why am I living here?”

Finally, we came to a realization that these answers can be summed up into one word – community. The house itself is an incredibly unique space that is unlike anything else Davidson has to offer. It is an actual house – not a dorm room converted into a “house”; it has kitchens and hardwood floors and natural lighting and living rooms with comfortable couches. When you walk into the space, it feels like a home.

Part of the difference between the Sustainability Co-op and the Ecohouse is that the residents now come from diverse corners of campus whereas before, the ten students often were from a very similar social network. Having ten students from different parts of campus living in one communal home means bringing groups from each of those social spheres into one space to overlap with one another. Whether that’s during formally planned events like Open Air Open Mic and Sustainabili-Tea or during a casual weekday afternoon when two different groups of friends happen to both be relaxing on the couch at the same time, the intentional and meaningful conversation is a hallmark of the space. hat I’ve found to be just as valuable as building community with people outside of The Co-op, is the community I have with my nine housemates. When I initially applied to live in the Ecohouse two years ago, I saw it as a comfortable space that would allow me to cook to my heart’s content with people who shared similar interests and values. Now looking back, my experience in the Ecohouse/Sustainability Co-op/The Susty Coop/The Coop has been the opposite of comfortable. Though I live in a very comfortable space, my nine housemates, who have a variety of genders, class years, majors, social groups, etc. have each pushed me to challenge the way I experience Davidson and have taught me so much about my own pre-existing judgments by welcoming me into their lives. It’s not always easy or comfortable living with nine very different housemates, but it’s an experience that has truly shaped my time at Davidson. And I believe due to our intentional and sustainable mission, it will continue to serve this purpose for years to come. The Sustainability Co-op is now accepting applications for the 2017-2018 house. Find the application on its Facebook page or contact a current house member: Sierra Ponthier, Justine Frerichs, Thomas Waddill, Jon White, Tony Solís, Evans Schmedtje, Hartlee Johnston, Maeve Hammond, and Natalie Skowlund.

Sierra Ponthier, ‘18, is an Environmental Studies Major and East Asian Studies Minor from Palos Verdes Estates, California. Contact her at siponthier@davidson.edu