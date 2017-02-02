Swim Teams Ready for Strong A-10 Championships

Wes Kerr – After several weeks of grueling practice and tough competition, the moment of truth is coming for the Davidson Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams. The Atlantic 10 Championships loom in Geneva, Ohio in just a couple of weeks. In their final tuneup meet before the main event, head coach John Young’s squad scored three out of four victories against Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, and Liberty. “I though we performed very well. We are fortunate to have such a hard working team.” It was quite the dominating meet for the senior Elise Lankiewicz, who holds a whopping ten school records and four Atlantic 10 bests.

She captured wins in both the 500 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Breast-stroker extraordinaire Katy Williams reached the finish line three full seconds ahead of her closest rival in the 200 breast. “I was very impressed with the two seniors, the performance leaders of our female team”. Not to be outdone, the Wildcat men’s swimmers also showed up in a big way this past weekend. “Chris Cardwell really set the tone for our team”. Cardwell tied for first in an individual event, and was also part of a relay team who pulled out a thrilling come from behind victory over Gardner Webb. Meanwhile, a new Davidson talent, Crossan Cooper, continued to emerge with a big win in the 400 individual medley. This former A-10 Rookie of the Week has become “quite dependable,” according to Coach Young. “The whole makeup of our team is improving. I’ve also been impressed with the improvement of Lea Hubert in distance freestyle events, and I have been seeing the rhythm of Chris Cardwell getting stronger. Our team continues to be hitting strides.”

Now, the countdown to the conference meet is on, which, in itself, makes or breaks the swimming season in one week. There are always expectations for teams to perform, and Young has set the bar high going into February. “We can measure success or failure of our expectations by swimmers improving their relative position and their time. As a team our women finished 3rd last year in the meet. We had so much success because of our exceptional relay performances.” Last year the 400 freestyle relay set a standard of excellence at the A-10s, clocking in at 3:19:65 and setting new school and conference records. Three of the four from that outstanding team, including Kassie Shannon, Maggie Farrell, and Lankiewicz, will be back this time around.

Lankiewicz was one of the primary reasons for the success of the team last year, responsible for winning an amazing six events in 2016. “On the women’s side, we are really competing for a championship now.” The large obstacle standing in their way? The Richmond Spiders. They have achieved victory every season in the last 12 years except for 2010. “They win the metal most every year, are the defending champs, and the gold standard in our conference.” Coach Young is also looking forward to see how the men will fare in this crucial meet, after a 7th place effort a season ago. “This year we were picked to finish last in the poll, but we’re hoping that some of our men’s relays will surprise some folks”.

Young could take some notes from Bob McKillop’s 2015 basketball team, who was picked to finish last but then went on to win the regular season title in the conference. Who can prove these A-10 writers wrong? The always reliable Cardwell, the rookie Cooper and the veteran freestyler Clay Resweber will have a large say in the outcome. “Let’s try to maximize our potential this year, and hopefully we will over-perform against our competition.”

The A-10 Championships for both the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams will be February 15 – 18 in Geneva, Ohio. The NCAA Championships will be held in late March in Indianapolis, Indiana.