Pets Provide Emotional Support to Student Owners

Emotional support animals (ESAs) are a relatively new development in the field of academic access. According to Harriet Rollins ‘19, her dog Bunny, whom she brought to Davidson in the spring of her first year, was “one of the first on campus.”

Beth Bleil, Director of the Academic Access and Disability Resources Office, discussed the rise of ESAs: “In the last five years, more students are requesting emotional support animals, so higher education as a whole area has had to address the topic and make decisions about under what circumstances would they approve requests.”

Each owner of ESAs interviewed for this article agreed that one of the main benefits was having a pet that helped them follow a schedule. Becca White ‘18, said, “I think the main thing for me is having a solid schedule that I have to follow [for her dog AJ]; he keeps me on a strict routine.”

Rollins concurred, saying that her dog “gives me this necessary daily schedule that I have to follow…it’s really good for me to have that, that permanent daily reminder, where you can’t skip a day.”

While often confused, ESAs and service animals are completely different. ESAs have no specific training, whereas according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, a service animal is “trained to take a specific action when needed to assist the person with a disability.”

The process to register an ESA on campus is far from simple. Some believe that the process involves filling out one form and getting a single note from a therapist. However, according to Bleil, it is a multi-step process, beginning with a student contacting the Office of Academic Access and Disability Resources (AADR), through which it is “determine[d] whether [he or she is] eligible to have an emotional support animal.”

From there, it is a process of paperwork. According to Bleil, the AADR looks to see if the student is “an individual with a disability [with] needs… related to their mental health.” Next, they “look to find out whether the presence of an emotional support animal alleviates at least one symptom of the disability.”

Throughout the process, the student must provide “documentation from a qualified professional that can attest to the student’s disability, limitations, and that they would support the use of an emotional support animal,” explained Bleil.

Rollins reflected, “There was a bunch of paperwork; I had to get vet records, had to talk to physical plant, RLO, and get all these boxes checked off and then I could bring [my dog].”

White agreed, adding that “[you] have an official diagnosis and a doctor’s note saying it’ll be helpful for that…It’s very complicated, but understandably so.”

Once it is clear that the student needs an ESA, the process is far from finished. Concerns, such as whether students have cared for a pet before, what kind of ESA they plan to bring, how a roommate may react, and whether the ESA would do well in a dorm setting, are all taken into account.

One of the main issues that the administration has to consider regarding ESAs is how the animals will relate to other members of their owner’s community. Bleil explained that because “students might be allergic to animals, they might have phobias, they might have cultural sensitivities to animals,” administrators have to ask, “How do we uphold our community standards and support a student with a disability at the same time supporting [the ability of] all students to use and enjoy their housing?”

ESA owners have mainly reflected positively on the process of bringing their animals to campus. Elayna Daniels ‘21 explained, “I thought [the process] was really supportive; the disability resources were very, very nice, and they were very quick about it and non-judgmental.”