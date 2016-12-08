Salute to Seniors: Fall Sports Edition

Wes Kerr – It does not seem so long ago that the athletes of the Davidson Class of 2017 set foot onto campus for the first time. During these past four years, these competitors have made tremendous strides and contributions to their teams, while individually accomplishing many athletic and academic achievements. As we have reached the end of their final athletic semester, we would like to give one final salute to the some of the Fall Wildcat athletes for the Class of 2017.

Jaylen Mize – Football

A huge contributor on defense for the Cats these last four years, Mize has been an anchor to the Davidson secondary. This Buford, GA product had a relatively quiet freshman year, but then amped up his performance in the following seasons. Mize’s best performances included a seven-tackle game his sophomore year against Drake, and a huge forced fumble in the Stetson victory last season. In his final year, Mize has led the entire team in tackles along with three picks, one of them being a spectacular diving interception at home vs. Butler. Mize was rewarded for his outstanding efforts with the ‘Cats’ Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Ashley Finke – Women’s Soccer

Finke was an immediate contributor to the women’s soccer team since day one, scoring three goals during the year en route to a spot on the SoCon All-Freshman Team in 2013. After a regression during her sophomore campaign, she excelled junior year. She put five into the back of the net, including two goals against Francis Marion and the only goal and game winner versus Duquesne. Finke admits she will miss her teammates the most: “They are some of the closest friends I’ve made at Davidson, and I wouldn’t have been able to make it through these four years without them.”

Maxi Pragnell – Men’s Soccer

Pragnell enjoyed a fantastic freshman season, scoring two goals and leading the team with six assists. He was only the second Wildcat in five years to earn So-Con All-Freshmen Team Honors. His greatest moment at Davidson was defeating #2 UVA at their place. Just a few weeks ago, Pragnell finished an outstanding senior captain season, leading his team with nine goals and twenty points. He scored the only two goals in a 2-0 victory over UNC Asheville in September, and tallied two more in a 2-1 triumph over A-10 foe St. Joe’s. His phenomenal year earned him First Team All-A10 awards. Pragnell will definitely miss the college soccer experience. “Alumni always tell you how fast it goes by and they were right. Playing against top ranked teams, traveling across the country for away trips and playing the sport I love everyday will all be missed.” He will soon attempt to land a spot on a professional team, prepping for several tryouts. His back-up plan? An insurance brokerage job he accepted in Chicago.

Katherine English – Field Hockey

A key asset to the Wildcat field hockey team these last four years, Katherine English has started every game in her collegiate career. She even scored in her very first college game against Georgetown. Her success in the classroom earned her National Field Hockey Academic honors. One of her greatest moments as a Wildcat included scoring the game winner at William and Mary during her junior season, and beating a strong Richmond team in dramatic overtime fashion to take first place in the conference. Her senior year was stellar, leading the team with both eight goals and 25 points. In four games this past year, she both scored and provided an assist. English’s success notched her a spot on the A10 Second Team All-Conference. She believes that her greatest strengths included her “strong hit and the ability to feed the ball up the field and create offensive plays.” Finally, English admits that she will miss her teammates very much. “As an upperclassman it was also fulfilling to see how the underclassmen, especially the freshmen, developed their skills on the field as well as how they grew as people. There is so much talent on this team and I can’t wait to see how they succeed next season.”

Congratulations and thank you to all of the fall sports seniors for your fantastic contributions to the athletic program and best of luck as you pursue your future careers.