Men’s Basketball Starts Strong in Non-Conference Play

Jonathan Swann – The Davidson men’s basketball team has begun the season well in their non-conference slate of games so far, compiling a 5-2 record. With wins over Power Five Teams (teams in the top five in football, and mostly basketball conferences, in the NCAA) Arizona State and Missouri in the Tire Pros Invitational, along with an opening win over Appalachian State, the Wildcats have looked strong. Additionally, the team has beat Mercer as well as rival University of North Carolina-Charlotte to capture the Hornets’ Nest trophy for the fourth year running. Senior Jack Gibbs, who returned in the Tire Pros Invitational from an injury after missing the Appalachian State game, and junior Peyton Aldridge have looked impressive for the team. Gibbs is among the top players in the country and looks to be in the top-5 in scoring average in the nation this season. Contributions from junior Jordan Watkins with the three-point shot and junior transfer Will Magarity in the post have helped the Wildcats in their wins along with good play from freshman Jon Axel Gudmundsson.

In the opening game of the Tire Pros Invitational, the Wildcats lost to a tough Clemson team that looks to a be tournament team this year. Led by Preseason All-American Jaron Blossomgame, the Tigers defeated the Wildcats 95-78. Turnovers cost the ‘Cats, as the 16 turnovers the team committed led to 21 Clemson points in the game. Additionally, the Wildcats shot poorly from the 3-point line, going 11-of-40 after starting the game 5-of-7 from behind the arc. On December 4th, the Wildcats faced their old Southern Conference opponent, College of Charleston. The Wildcats have transitioned to the Atlantic-10 while Charleston has moved to the Colonial Athletic Association. It was a tale of two halves, as the Wildcats led 39-30 at halftime but eventually lost 76-61. In the second half, the Wildcats shot 20% from the floor, and went seven minutes without a field goal. College of Charleston went on a 25-4 run to turn the game around in the second half and built a lead that was never relinquished.

The final four non-conference games on the schedule look to be exciting for the team and the fans. On December 7th, the Wildcats will travel to Chapel Hill to face 7th-ranked UNC Tar Heels, whose only loss has come to 9th-ranked Indiana. After finals, on December 17th, the Wildcats take a trip to Kansas City, Missouri to face Kansas. Kansas, a perennial basketball power, is currently ranked 3rd in latest poll. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2 and will provide the team the chance to face two highly talented teams who are projected to be in contention for the NCAA championship this season.

After those two extremely tough opponents, the Wildcats close out their non-conference schedule with two home games versus Jacksonville and Hartford before beginning conference play on December 31st versus Richmond at home. Jacksonville and Hartford, though much less talented than UNC and Kansas, should not be taken lightly and the Wildcats should be mentally prepared to face them after playing in what will most likely be two extremely difficult games.

Overall, the team has looked solid but need other players besides Gibbs and Aldridge to step up and provide support for the team. The Cats’ have seen Juniors Jordan Watkins and Rusty Reigel play a more prominent role on this year’s team, and will need the duo to continue making solid contributions on offense as they move forward.

Once A-10 play starts, every game will be competitive and the Wildcats will need to be strong enough to finish in the top half of the conference. The loss of Brian Sullivan last year, with his 14.2 points per game, is a big hole the team needs to fill. This Wildcat team could be a NCAA tournament team this year, as shown with great wins against Missouri and ASU, but the team must be consistent and maintain the high-powered offense throughout the season that Coach McKillop is known for in his tenure with the Wildcats.

After a 61-77 defeat to College of Charleston, Men’s Basketball faces off against UNC-Chapel Hill in a nationally televised contest tonight at 9 pm.