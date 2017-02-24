Men’s Basketball Gears Up for A-10 Tournament

Overall, this season hasn’t been the best for Wildcat fans and the team. Davidson was picked to finish 4th in the A10 in the preseason poll, but is currently sitting in 8th place. ere’s a number of reasons for this. Injuries are a big reason, as it seems like every player has struggled with some sort of injury over the course of the season. Jack Gibbs ’17 missed the first game of the season against Appalachian State with a knee injury suffered in practice, and that injury has foreshadowed the flurry of injuries and other ailments the team has faced.

Dusan Kovacevic ’20, who redshirted last year because of an injury, was lost to another sea- son-ending injury last month. Jordan Watkins ’18 dealt with a concussion and was out a number of games and Will Magarity ’18 just suffered a concussion as well. Rusty Reigel ’18 did not play in a few games because of the flu, and Nathan Ekwu ’18 had a knee injury that kept him out of action for about a month. In the UMass game, Peyton Aldridge ’18 suffered an injury in the game versus UMass, and it was clear he wasn’t 100% the rest of the game. Gibbs recently broke his nose in practice and has been wearing a mask the past few games.