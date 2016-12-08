I’m a Christian but I’d rather read Harry Potter than decipher the Bible

Shirley Ge – Though I should (in theory) have the rest of my life perfectly planned because I am (in theory) graduating this December, I have yet to send out one job application. Instead, all I’ve done in terms of post-grad plans is book a flight this January to spend a week at the Taizé monastery in France. Taizé is a community open to all who are seeking communion with God through meditative prayer and song. The Chaplain’s Office hosts a spring break trip there every other year, but this will be my first time going and I will be going alone.

This year, I started listening to the new podcast Harry Potter and the Sacred Text and if you’ve read the Harry Potter books or have 20 minutes to kill, you need to listen to it too. Each week in the podcast, two Harvard chaplains read a chapter of Harry Potter and analyze it as a sacred text with a weekly theme like Shame, Commitment, or White Privilege. The chaplains started the show because even though they’re divinity scholars, they found the story of a wizard boy on a broom flinging spells at a semi-immortal man with no nose to be more relatable and just as enlightening as their respective religion’s sacred texts. One of the chaplains is a Christian academic and he explains how he saw Harry Potter exploring the same important topics found in the Bible such as Love and Resurrection. But, for him, the difference between the Bible and J.K. Rowling’s novels was that he felt like he could claim Harry Potter in a way he could never claim the Bible.

I identify as Christian and was raised Christian so I grew up with the idea that the Bible was the ultimate guidebook to life: any question could be answered with thoughtful and careful reading of the Bible. However, after years of trying to read the Bible consistently and doing daily devotionals like a good Christian girl, I have finally embraced the fact that I don’t like reading the Bible. I think it’s cryptic and boring and I would much rather spend my free time reading novels. Harry Potter and the Sacred Text has shown me that I don’t necessarily have to scrutinize over Song of Solomon or Revelations to find purpose because modern literature can have equally valuable themes.

Religious texts like the Bible, the Torah, and the Koran that were written thousands of years ago have remained highly important within their respective spiritual communities partly because people continue to find meaning and comfort in them through the millennia. I definitely have some favorite Biblical passages (#Psalm8, #Luke16), but I think the essence of a sacred text is that it reveals what it means to be human in a broken world. Just like traditional sacred texts, works of literature can also describe the beauty of humanity in chaos and thus, become similarly or more sacred to you. In Carol Quillen’s Last Lecture, she urged us to “read widely, indiscriminately and for pleasure. It will help you find your voice. It will make you strong and set you free.” And if 2016 has shown us anything, it’s that our world is deeply broken in countless ways and so reading unconventional sacred texts is more vital than ever.

I have repeatedly read the Harry Potter series, watched all the movies several times, and while abroad in London, I even convinced Ela Hefler ’17 to wait in line with me for five hours for Cursed Child tickets. Each time I read the books, I see new allegorical meanings in the same text I first read as a 9-year-old. With my imminent graduation and subsequent plunge into the real world, I think anew about Harry’s transition between living with the Dursleys and entering the magical world. In the first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the Dursleys bully Harry while they desperately try to ignore the reality of magic and maintain perfectly bland, suburban lives. Harry’s life at Privet Drive, albeit uneventful and miserable, is safe and predictable. When Hagrid comes to bring him back to the magical world, Harry’s life is set to become both infinitely more wonderful and infinitely more difficult and painful.

I’ve had an absolutely magnificent time at Davidson. But as a senior, college has become like Privet Drive to me: safe and predictable. Though there is certainly comfort in predictability, I am very excited to enter the complex mess that is the magical world of post-grad (yay responsibilities!).

Theologian Frederick Buechner said “Listen to your life. See it for the fathomless mystery it is.” Given that I will cease to be a student in a matter of days and I don’t have any concrete plans for 2017, my life is arguably a much larger mystery than my peers’ . I have chosen to go to Taizé this winter because I want to take time to intentionally rest and reflect about what I want my next move to be after college. As I delve into the job/housing/identity search and the exploration of being the cliché “spiritual but not religious while drinking herbal tea” during my pilgrimage to Taizé, I will use my sacred texts: the Bible, Harry Potter, and other beloved books, as both tools to navigate through the unknown future and sources from which to draw hope, inspiration, and other warm fuzzy entities. I encourage you all to relinquish some of the weight that is placed on tradition and to welcome the possibility of finding sacredness in your own literary favorites, whether it is Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, or Fifty Shades of Grey.

P.S. Thanks to college chaplain Rob Spach and Taylor Brendle ’17 for their help with this piece.

Shirley Ge, ’17, is a Chemistry major from Westford, Massachusetts. Contact her at shge@davidson.edu