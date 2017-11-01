Davidson Candidates Appeal to Student and Community Voters as Election Day Nears

Emma Pettit-

With twelve candidates for five spots on Davidson’s Town Board of Commissioners and three candidates for Mayor, this year’s municipal elections have drawn new energy and increased participation from the town. According to North Carolina election law, since the municipality is under 60,000 residents both elections must remain non-partisan.

The three mayoral candidates are Rusty Knox, Laurie Venzon, and the incumbent John Woods.

Knox is a lifetime resident of Davidson with several family members holding local office in the area. He values the diversity of the town and is active in volunteering for local organizations such as Ada Jenkins and Habitat for Humanity. Knox expressed that as mayor he would be committed to improving transparency, creating an exit strategy for MI Connection, and rebuilding relationships with different areas of town.

Venzon had a background in banking prior to moving to Davidson in 1992. She has served on the Town Board of Commissioners and worked on the budget and Planning Board. She is committed to improving transparency and managing growth while maintaining the quality of life and small town character of Davidson.

Woods is a Davidson native and has served as mayor since 2007. In his time living here, he has seen the population soar from less than 2,000 to 12,000. He prioritizes development as a way to keep up with the growing regional economy while listening to the citizens who make Davidson the town it is.

The salient issues surrounding development and infrastructure go further back than this election cycle.

MI Connection is a company that the town invested in, buying the cable infrastructure and letting MI Connection be the sole Internet provider in 2007. It was a popular service until the Internet slowed, and the business began doubling its rates. Today the town is $21 million in debt to MI Connection, and 10% of town budget goes toward paying it off every year.

At the Mayoral Forum on October 25th, which was co-hosted by the Precinct 206 Democrats and the Center for Political Engagement in the Lilly Gallery, candidates expressed a need to exit this deal as well as create a plan to manage healthy growth that will increase town revenue to aid with the payoff.

Candidates differ on the definition of “healthy” growth, with Woods citing the fast growth of the surrounding reason as a point of comparison to understand Davidson’s relative development. Venzon focused on the process of development with citizen input and creating the downtown experience for all areas of town, not just those that live close to Main Street. Knox called the Bailey Street development “chaos from the start” and emphasized mending the divisiveness that it created within the town.

In addition to hosting the forum, the Precinct 206 Dems also distributed bipartisan voter guides covering each candidate. Drew Kromer ‘19, Chair of the Precinct 206 Dems, expressed the desire for the group to unite the town and build relationships in the community instead of pushing a partisan agenda.

Dr. Greg Snyder, professor of Religious Studies and Precinct 206 Dems Treasurer, noted, “We did get a bit of pushback from Democrats for giving free PR to Republicans.” He explained, however, that the group stood by the effort as it “came as a relief to people” who wanted to know more information about candidates.

Alex Sizemore ‘20, Chair of the Precinct 206 Republicans, has facilitated Venzon’s interactions with students on campus. Despite the non-partisan nature of the elections, Venzon has publicly expressed her Republican status. After meeting her through Republican political events, Sizemore explained, “There’s nothing partisan about traffic solutions, noise ordinances, or what to put on Griffith Street.”

The Town Board of Commissioners votes on issues and decides the process and direction that development will take.

Jane Campbell ’87 is running for Town Board in order “to improve the communication between elected officials and citizens” as part of her dedication to the town which began during her college years. Campbell served in the US Navy for twenty-six years before moving back and becoming actively involved in Davidson College Presbyterian Church (DCPC). She has also worked towards combating housing insecurity and homelessness.

In response to the controversies over development, Campbell explained, “I believe there is a genuine disconnect between the current town board and the citizens of the town…what people say and what people hear can be different.” Campbell also expressed that she believes citizens should be able to know how people will vote.

Several candidates, such as Ryan Fay, Rodney Graham, George Berger, and David Sitton, want to create a balance between increasing growth and maintaining green space and a small town character.

Sitton is a lifelong resident of the area who also wants to advocate for Davidson’s diverse communities and increase transparency in government in which those who hold office do not profit from it.

Michael Angell takes a stronger stand against development by advocating for a reconsideration of all projects in order to better represent the people’s will.

Stacey Anderson has been on the Town Board since 2013 and wants to increase Davidson’s tax base for improvements in infrastructure while Shana Erber and Matthew Fort both feel strongly about forging an exit strategy for the MI Connection investment to lighten to financial burden of debt.

Jim Fuller ‘64 has had a successful legal career and has taught a civil rights history course at Davidson. As a current town commissioner, he is running again to address difficult growth issues, debt concerns, and MI Connection as well as protect the green space and unite all townspeople.

Autumn Michael wants to maintain small college town character and greenspace.

Sammy Weaver’s priority is public safety with a focus on increasing enforcement of traffic violations as well as managing growth with the same small town feel while resisting gentrification.

For those registered to vote locally, the election will take place on November 7 with voting open from 6:30am to 7:30pm at Davidson’s Town Hall. Students who would like to vote but are not yet locally registered can go to Cornelius’s Town Hall (21445 Catawba Ave) for registration and early voting between November 1-3 from 10am-7pm, or November 4 from 10am-1pm.