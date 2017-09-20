Davidson community responds to the implications of Trump’s recent DACA announcement

Emma Pettit-

Following through on one of his core campaign promises, President Donald Trump ended Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the Obama-era executive order created to give work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children. Starting September 5, 2017, Congress has six months to come up with a replacement before the 800,000 DACA recipients, referred to as DREAMers or DACAmented Americans, lose legal protection. The program is not taking any new applications, and the future of immigration policy is unclear with congressional gridlock and disagreement both within and between parties.

Under Obama’s executive order, DACA recipients must have come to the U.S. before turning 16 and have a high school diploma, have GED certification, been honorably discharged from the military, or still be in school. DACA does not apply to anyone with a criminal record and does not grant “legal status,” but it does offer work permits and temporary protection from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions urged Trump to end the order, arguing that it was an unconstitutional executive overreach, and that Congress—not the president—is responsible for writing immigration legislation. Most of Trump’s supporters discuss this decision in terms of rule of law and security as a step toward securing the borders from possible drug carriers. Another concern is that government-funded education for undocumented children takes taxpayer dollars that could go toward job-training for unemployed American workers.

Supporters of DACA argue that the recipients are truly American, are not responsible for being undocumented, and contribute economically to the country. They see the repeal as a xenophobic act that uses language about rule of law to shroud a process of othering and discrimination, especially after Trump used executive orders to police immigration himself.

Professors and students offer a unique academic and personal Davidson perspective as to how the future of DACA affects the country and college community.

President of Davidson College Dr. Carol Quillen maintained, in a written statement, that Davidson “stands with DREAMers and those who seek a more just and humane world.” She expanded, saying, “Our nation benefits when all of our children have the opportunity to study, work and live without fear. When we create this open environment, more individuals see how their own aspirations align with those of their communities. This shared sense of purpose strengthens us all.”

Dr. Matt Samson of the Anthropology Department approached the political implications of DACA from an anthropological standpoint when he explained, “I think that’s unfortunate because immigration and migration are anthropologically a part of human history. We forget that the southwestern part of the United States was part of Mexico until the mid-part of the 19th century. If the economy crosses boundaries, people will cross boundaries.”

Samson argued that the fear concerning the influx of drugs “is predicated on the drug consumption in the United States,” and “studies have been shown that crime rates for undocumented individuals are lower than the general public.” He sees the end of DACA coming from “either fear or casting aspersions on people who aren’t like the majority of the population. It’s not just liberal and conservative, it’s about othering and how we project our fears on another population.”

From a differing angle than Samson, Dr. Natalie Delia Deckard of the Sociology Department agreed that the end of DACA “is terrible for the crime rate” since DREAMers will no longer have a voice, thus leaving them vulnerable to crime inflicted upon them without the ability to respond with a legal defense.

Deckard stated, “Most of this conversation about rule of law isn’t to say that Congress isn’t taking action, it is to say that these people are illegal. The rule only exists as the codification of one’s preferences and conveniences.”

The Economics Department’s Dr. Shyam Gouri Suresh laid out a legal-economic argument: “If a person were to say, ‘Underage drinking or speeding is a minor violation of the law while unauthorized entry into the U.S. is a major violation of the law,’ the question one needs to ask that person is, ‘How do you decide which law is major and which law is minor?’”

“If their response is that minor violations are those that have minor negative consequences while major violations are those that have major negative consequences, then one can point out that unauthorized entry into the U.S. is demonstrably a net positive for almost everyone else in the economy while speeding or underage drinking is usually a net negative for everyone else in the economy.”

“And in any case, the moment someone goes down the route of classifying some laws as major and others as minor, they are conceding that their beef is with violations of certain laws (which they somehow, probably erroneously, deem ‘major’) rather than some general condemnation of lawlessness based on a ‘sanctity of all laws’ argument.”

In a survey of 38 economists of varying ideologies, 63% agree with the statement “the average U.S. citizen would be better off if a larger number of low-skilled foreign workers were legally allowed to enter the U.S. each year” and only 10% disagree. However, there is also a majority agreement that “unless they were compensated by others, many low-skilled American workers would be substantially worse off if a larger number of low-skilled foreign workers were legally allowed to enter the U.S. each year” [1].

Suresh explains that the compensation mentioned in the second statement refers to government redistribution. If the average citizen is, for example, $100 richer from the economic boost, lower prices, and larger consumer demand, they could contribute $20 dollars in taxes to also increase the financial position of the low-skilled American who lost $10 from low-skilled immigration, raising the financial position of all people involved.

This low-skilled demographic is not reflective of DACA recipients, who are on average much more educated. 89% of economists polled agree that “the average US citizen would be better off if a larger number of highly educated foreign workers were legally allowed to immigrate to the US each year.” [IGM Forum]

For this reason, Suresh urged people to realize that “when people say they support the law, it means they support this particular law.”

Carlos Miranda ’18 is an undocumented student who was born in Mexico and came to South Carolina in 2000, where he has lived with his family since. For Miranda, “it’s easier to be out and open about documentation here where people are generally supportive. It’s a little difficult when you go home and there are Trump signs everywhere, and there is anti-immigrant rhetoric.”

In the future, Miranda wants there to be “some sort of humanitarian immigration reform. I think we all agree the immigration system is broken, but we aren’t all in agreement on how it is broken or what approach to take to fix it. I would love to have something that helps DREAMers but even more so something that would encompass all of us who call the U.S. home but can’t call it home on paper. I think it’s recent immigrants that keep the American dream alive—the land of opportunity is an immigrant concept.”

Fellow undocumented student Tony Solís ’19 was recently featured in a Washington Post article, after a reporter contacted him following a post he made in a Facebook group for DACA recipients. Abroad at the time, Solís asked if others were coming back to the U.S. before they risked losing advanced parole.

After returning to Davidson on a last-minute flight and enrolling late in the semester, his concern now lies with his fifteen year-old brother, who “won’t be able to get a license or be able to work on the side or participate in programs that will make him a better applicant for college. It just perpetuates this inequality because he is falling even more behind the average student.”

Kenny Xu ’19, President of Davidson’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, offers another perspective: “I understand the concerns of undocumented immigrants affected by this repeal, some of whom go to Davidson, but I’d also ask that the views of legal immigrants, who are concerned about how amnesty undercuts the hard work they put in to get naturalized, also be respected in this tense discussion.”

Davidson’s chapter of Define American recently held a twelve-hour call to action, during which students could write and/or call their elected representatives to express their concern for DACA recipients. Community organizations like Ada Jenkins, and other non-profits in Charlotte, have been hosting free legal clinics to help DACAmented individuals understand the technical implications of Trump’s decision.

The current ambiguity of immigration policy leaves DACA recipients, as Solís said, to “just figure it out.”

Note:

The Davidsonian would like to acknowledge Tony Solís and Joshua Lott for their help in publishing this article and the accompanying image.