A Response to Feedback from “Dear Clinton Supporters…”

Alex Sizemore – After my initial article “Dear Clinton Supporters, Now That Trump Has Won,” was published, I received feedback from students and alumni alike. I was asked to write this article two weeks before the election, as was another student in the case that Clinton had won. The idea was that my letter would be published if Trump won, the other if Clinton won, but that they would be written early so that they could be edited and formatted beforehand. I wrote the letter without much belief that Trump would actually win, since almost every poll in the days before the election indicated that Clinton had the upper hand. Since the election had not yet taken place, I was more focused on highlighting Trump’s positive traits than attempting to make up for his negative ones.

Furthermore, I wanted to unify the student body, so rather than dredge up hurtful comments or negative attributes of the President-elect, I decided to take a more optimistic view about his policies and stances. That being said, I have seen a lot of fear reflected in my fellow students here at Davidson. I understand that these fears are perfectly legitimate and should be treated with respect.

Trump has said things that incited fear in many communities, including undocumented immigrants, the LGBTQ community, Muslims, and low-income families. These fears come both from Trump himself and from the behavior of many of his supporters who have attached their racist and bigoted views to the candidate. Many think that, through his rhetoric, he condones discrimination against minorities. To those individuals who feel unsafe: take comfort in your friends. Those surrounding you are the same people that they were before November 8th.

However, your President will not be the same, and like it or not, you will have to live with him for the next four years. I understand there are a lot of reasons to dislike Trump, but in the meantime, please take comfort in some of his more moderate positions. Regarding the LGBTQ community, he has not proposed any policies that will strip anyone of their rights as a married couple, nor has he said he will seek the reversal of Obergefell v. Hodges. For transgender individuals, Trump has said that he does not want to propose any restrictions on expression of gender identity; he said that HB2 was a mistake and that there should be no meddling with the current policies in place. Trump has in fact said that he doesn’t care about who uses which bathroom, and famously told Caitlyn Jenner that she could use whichever bathroom she feels comfortable using while visiting Trump Tower, a stance far left of many of his fellow Republican politicians. Additionally, in his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, he announced to crowd applause that “as your President, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from a hateful foreign ideology (referring to the Orlando shooting). And I have to say, as a Republican, it is so nice to hear you cheering for what I just said.” Since then, he has appeared in a 60 Minutes interview during which he said that the decision to nationally recognize gay marriage is a settled issue, the law of the land, and thus something to be respected. These statements should provide assurance that he will stand by the LGBTQ community.

As for his policies toward minorities, non-Christians, immigrants, and refugees, there is no need to be worried about his policies if you are an American citizen. As a matter of fact, the only reason you should be concerned is if you are (a) an undocumented immigrant, or (b) someone in Iraq wanting to move to the USA. Trump has proposed a temporary halt to the admission of refugees from politically unstable nations (Iraq, Syria, among others) until a more secure vetting process can be implemented. This is not a racist stance, but rather one for the protection of national security. Trump has also called for the enforcement of current immigration laws regarding undocumented immigrants, and has not proposed any new policies that would in any way discriminate against immigrants trying to legally enter the U. S.: non-whites, non-Christians, or any other legally residing minority.

As for my initial Davidsonian letter, I can now see that it did not properly address the fears that many Davidson students had before the election and still have in awaiting Trump’s inauguration. This was due to my own shortcomings in realizing how impacted the Davidson community would be, as well as having had to write it prior to the election results. I chose to focus on actual policy rather than implied racism. I now realize that I should have addressed these concerns as well rather than only sticking to policy issues, and I feel honored to have the opportunity to address some of these concerns now. I hope that we can have a peaceful four years, and I hope that we can all enjoy a prosperous America together.

Alex Sizemore, ’20, is an undeclared student from Chapin, South Carolina. Contact him at alsizemore@davidson.edu