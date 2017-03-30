A Perspective on Perspectives

Kayla Edwards – At some point during my college search process, I learned that the most relevant information about a school’s student body could be found in the student newspaper. So, shortly after committing to Davidson, I read every Davidsonian perspectives piece available online. While my obsessive consumption of articles was, in part, a way of reducing stress related to moving to a new state and attending a new school, the perspectives pieces were also an interesting insight into what people at Davidson cared about.

In many ways, the arguments in these perspectives shaped several of my initial interests and opinions on campus. John-Michael Murphy’s “#DavidsonPresidentsSoWhite” taught me to be aware and critical of institutional bylaws and administrative changes. Santiago Navia’s “Revisting the past: Davidson and coed eating houses” taught me to question aspects of campus social life that seem unchangeable. Emily Rapport’s “‘Overcommitted’, or experiential learner?” taught me to expect to learn some of the most valuable lessons outside of the classroom. The value of these thoughts and insights increased when they were shared—creating the possibility for campus-wide or even national conversations about issues facing this community.

Now, as an actual student on our campus, I still believe in the immense opportunities for conversation created through the Davidsonian, but increasingly value the representation of diverse voices in the perspectives section. I hesitate to solely call for greater “diversity” in the Davidsonian because the term “diverse” on Davidson’s campus generally connotes racial and, maybe more recently, political representation . Simply asking for more racial or political inclusion in the perspectives section ignores the ability of perspectives to highlight individual, nuanced thoughts and experiences that transcend these identities. Instead, I would suggest that as a campus we highlight voices that may not be the loudest in organization meetings or on the Facebook page. If there is value in sharing student thoughts and insights, that value is diminished when voices from various parts of Davidson are left out of conversations, when things are left unsaid, or when we refuse to engage.

My belief in the value of these insights and conversations led me to recently accept the position as editor of the perspectives section. However, I believe any work I do through the Davidsonian to be futile if it does not intentionally bring people into conversations. My primary goal for the perspective sections is to help facilitate conversations that cause critical engagement in our community.

That being said, in my new role, I would ask that if you have a perspective that you want to share with the Davidson community please reach out to me at kaedwards@davidson. edu. If you’re unsure about writing publicly or want more guidance on specifically writing a perspective piece, we can set up a time to talk over coffee. It is through this exchange of ideas that energy and innovation are brought to Davidson. Question why we do things. Question your friends. Start writing.

Kayla Edwards ’20 is an undeclared student from Davidsonville, Maryland. Contact her at kaedwards@davidson. edu.