Find Out Everything About Beetlejuice 2

More than 35 years after its adored predecessor debuted in theaters in 1988 and became an immediate critical and financial success, Beetlejuice 2 finally wrapped up production. In the original movie, Michael Keaton plays the zombie exorcist Betelgeuse, whom Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) call upon to frighten away their relatives who are moving into their house after their deaths.

Filming Of Beetlejuice 2 Is Completed

In November, Tim Burton, the filmmaker of Beetlejuice, posted an update on the upcoming sequel on Instagram. He recently wrapped up filming Beetlejuice 2. He wanted to thank all of the people that were involved. After the SAG-AFTRA strike started in July, the movie’s production halted. It restarted after the labor issue was settled almost four months later. When the strike began in September, Burton informed The Independent that there was only a day and a half left of filming for Beetlejuice 2.

The official title of the movie is Beetlejuice, as revealed by the first poster, which was unveiled in January 2024. Beetlejuice appears to be a parody of the principal ghost, whose name must be called several times before he can be called forth.

Starcast Of Beetlejuice 2

Keaton will play the naughty ghost in the title role once more. In an interview with Empire magazine published in October, the actor described the sequel as the most enjoyable film he had ever worked on. Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, who played Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz’s stepdaughter, respectively, will also make a comeback. However, the sequel will not feature Baldwin or Davis. In Beetlejuice 2, several new characters will also make their debut, including Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse’s wife, Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, and Willem Dafoe as a ghost investigator and former B movie action star.

Storyline Of Beetlejuice 2

Cinematographer for Beetlejuice 2, Haris Zambarloukos, hinted at the plot of the sequel in an August interview with The Wrap. It’s a family story in Beetlejuice. now, thirty years later, what are the complexities of the human condition like when attempting to maintain a family over such a long period in the most bizarre setting imaginable? That human connection is vital at all times. In 1990, Burton commissioned Jonathan Gems to create Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, the sequel. As Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones) moved his family to Hawaii to establish a resort, the plot followed them. The family quickly learns that Charles’ business is constructed on an old burial site.

Jena Ortega’s Role In Beetlejuice 2

In 2019, Warner Bros. declared that the sequel was no longer in development. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the 75th annual Emmy Awards in January 2024, Ortega described her time spent filming Beetlejuice 2 as the greatest fun she had ever had on a set. She went on to say that the utilization of real effects is what gives the movie its visually thrilling quality. During an interview with Vanity Fair in February 2024, Ortega provided additional information on her persona. She suggested that she’s quirky, but not in the way you’d think, adding that the mother-daughter dynamic between Lydia and Astrid will be crucial to the plot.