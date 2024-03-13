Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

President Biden’s Fight to Enhance Child Tax Credit: Combating Child Poverty!

Published

Boosting the Child Tax Credit for Families During Tough Economic Times

President Biden’s Initiative to Provide Financial Relief to Struggling Families

According to Fool, in 2021, when the economy was tough the US government made big changes to help families. One of these changes was to boost the Child Tax Credit led by President Biden. This Child Tax Credit boost gave families more money to help with bills and expenses when they were struggling with not having jobs or enough money. The new version of the Child Tax Credit gave families more money per child and made sure they could get it all, even if they didn’t owe any taxes.

READ ALSO: 1 Million Taxpayers: Arizona Launches Direct File Tool For Seamless Federal-State Tax Return Filing -Benefit From Free E-Filing Initiative!

President Biden’s Fight to Enhance Child Tax Credit: Combating Child Poverty! (PHOTO: Brookings Institution)

Restoration Efforts for Enhanced Child Tax Credit

The enhanced Child Tax Credit which provided more help to families in 2021, returned to its previous state in 2022. President Biden aims to restore this boost to aid families and reduce child poverty. While the better version of the Child Tax Credit is not yet back families with kids under 17 can still get some tax relief in 2023 up to $2,000 per child. Although a full refund isn’t guaranteed there’s a chance that rules might change to offer more assistance. Families should also explore other tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Credit for additional financial support during challenging times.

READ ALSO: THIS WEEK SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS WILL RESUME: WHO IS GOING TO GET THE CHECK FOR $1,900?

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Highland Park Mass Shooting Leaves Community Reeling: Calls for Improved Safety Measures Highland Park Mass Shooting Leaves Community Reeling: Calls for Improved Safety Measures

Evergreen

Highland Park Mass Shooting Leaves Community Reeling: Calls for Improved Safety Measures

The aftermath of a devastating mass shooting in Highland Park, Detroit, has left the community grappling with profound grief and trauma. Sheila Gutman, a...

2 days ago
Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024