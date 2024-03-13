President Biden’s Fight to Enhance Child Tax Credit: Combating Child Poverty!

Boosting the Child Tax Credit for Families During Tough Economic Times President Biden’s Initiative to Provide Financial Relief to Struggling Families

According to Fool, in 2021, when the economy was tough the US government made big changes to help families. One of these changes was to boost the Child Tax Credit led by President Biden. This Child Tax Credit boost gave families more money to help with bills and expenses when they were struggling with not having jobs or enough money. The new version of the Child Tax Credit gave families more money per child and made sure they could get it all, even if they didn’t owe any taxes.

Restoration Efforts for Enhanced Child Tax Credit