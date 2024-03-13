Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Iowa Lawmakers Propose New Tax Credit Bill: Reviving State Movie Industry, Addressing Past Scandals and Supporting Future Growth!

Published

Iowa Lawmakers Consider Movie Industry Boost with Tax Credits

Proposed Bill Aims to Revitalize Iowa’s Film Sector Amid Past Credit Program Scandal

According to Des Moines Register, Iowa lawmakers are thinking about a new law to help the state’s movie industry. They want to give tax credits to attract movie studios and make Iowa a popular place for filming again. The proposed law by Iowa lawmakers called House Study Bill 731 suggests giving a 30% rebate on money spent on big-budget movies from 2025 to 2026. This idea comes after Iowa had problems with a previous movie credit program which led to a scandal and court cases involving $26 million in wrongly given credits and people getting convicted.

READ ALSO: CALIFORNIA RAISES FAST-FOOD MINIMUM WAGE TO $20, PROMPTS WAGE INCREASE ACROSS INDUSTRIES

Iowa Lawmakers Propose New Tax Credit Bill: Reviving State Movie Industry, Addressing Past Scandals and Supporting Future Growth! (PHOTO: AOL.com)

Iowa Lawmakers Optimistic About Iowa Film Industry Bill Amid Bipartisan Support

Representatives Brent Siegrist and Brian Best are optimistic about the new proposal believing it addresses past issues and has potential for success. The bill has garnered support from various movie groups and studios highlighting the need for Iowa to remain competitive in the industry. Iowa lawmakers aim to amend the bill to make it easier for smaller-budget films to qualify for rebates aiming to boost Iowa’s film sector. With bipartisan backing, the bill faces a tight deadline for approval in both the House and Senate signaling Iowa lawmakers‘ efforts to support Iowa’s movie industry while addressing previous challenges and planning for the future.

READ ALSO: A $5,000 CAREGIVER TAX CREDIT: GOVERNOR WHITMER IN MICHIGAN PROPOSED SUPPORT TOGETHER WITH OTHER STATES

In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Highland Park Mass Shooting Leaves Community Reeling: Calls for Improved Safety Measures Highland Park Mass Shooting Leaves Community Reeling: Calls for Improved Safety Measures

Evergreen

Highland Park Mass Shooting Leaves Community Reeling: Calls for Improved Safety Measures

The aftermath of a devastating mass shooting in Highland Park, Detroit, has left the community grappling with profound grief and trauma. Sheila Gutman, a...

2 days ago
Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024