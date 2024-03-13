Honda Prologue & Acura ZDX Now Eligible for $7,500 EV Tax Credit!

Federal EV Tax Credit Drives Down Prices for 2024 Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX

Strategic Partnership with General Motors Enhances Competitive Edge

According to Green Car Reports, in a recent announcement, Honda and its luxury brand Acura have confirmed that the 2024 Honda Prologue and 2024 Acura ZDX will qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit. For the Honda Prologue, slated to hit dealerships soon, this credit applies to vehicles built after February 26, 2024 as well as all leased vehicles. With the tax credit factored in, the Honda Prologue’s base price drops to an enticing $41,295 including destination charges.

Similarly, the tax credit significantly reduces the base price of the Acura ZDX, bringing it below the $60,000 mark. With a destination charge estimated at $1,350, qualifying buyers can now acquire a ZDX for $58,350. Acura is currently accepting orders for the ZDX, with deliveries expected to commence in the coming months. Both the ZDX and Honda Prologue leverage General Motors’ Ultium battery and propulsion technology with GM having made sourcing adjustments to comply with the stringent sourcing rules outlined by the Biden administration for the EV tax credit.

Honda and Acura’s collaboration with General Motors allows them to leverage the efforts made by the automaker in aligning battery materials sourcing and manufacturing with the requirements for the EV tax credit. However, in the case of the Acura ZDX, this advantage might be somewhat offset by pricing that exceeds that of the related Cadillac Lyriq. Despite this, the partnership with GM offers a strategic advantage for Honda and Acura as they navigate the burgeoning EV market.

Honda and Acura Drive Innovation and Sustainability in EV Market Expansion

Recently, Green Car Reports had the opportunity to test drive the Honda Prologue and found it to be a compelling option for current Honda owners transitioning to electric vehicles. Described as a spacious and pleasant-driving vehicle, the Honda Prologue serves as a welcoming entry point for Honda enthusiasts looking to embrace EV technology. This model appears well-positioned to retain loyal customers as Honda prepares to introduce its Zero Series EVs in 2026 featuring battery and propulsion technology developed in-house.

As Honda and Acura continue to expand their electric vehicle offerings, their collaboration with General Motors underscores their commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. With a focus on delivering compelling driving experiences and advancing EV technology, these brands are poised to capture a significant share of the growing electric vehicle market.

