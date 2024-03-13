$725 Monthly Support for Vulnerable African American and Native American Families: Sacramento County Launches Groundbreaking Program!

Supervisor Frost Backs $725 Monthly Support Program

New Initiative of $725 Monthly Support Aims to Prevent Homelessness Among Vulnerable Families

According to CBS News, Sacramento County is starting a new program to help African American and Native-American families who don’t have enough money. County supervisor Sue Frost didn’t like the idea initially but now she supports it. The program will give $725 monthly support to certain families starting in July. This decision was made because many African American kids need help with 30% of calls to Child Protective Services coming from them even though they only make up 11% of the county’s population. The goal is to help these families have enough money to not become homeless.