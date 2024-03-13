Connect with us

$725 Monthly Support for Vulnerable African American and Native American Families: Sacramento County Launches Groundbreaking Program!

Supervisor Frost Backs $725 Monthly Support Program

New Initiative of $725 Monthly Support Aims to Prevent Homelessness Among Vulnerable Families

According to CBS News, Sacramento County is starting a new program to help African American and Native-American families who don’t have enough money. County supervisor Sue Frost didn’t like the idea initially but now she supports it. The program will give $725 monthly support to certain families starting in July. This decision was made because many African American kids need help with 30% of calls to Child Protective Services coming from them even though they only make up 11% of the county’s population. The goal is to help these families have enough money to not become homeless.

Sacramento County’s Commitment to Tackling Poverty and Homelessness

Supervisor Phil Serna emphasized the $725 monthly support program’s goal of helping people find education and jobs not just giving them money. The county studied successful models in cities like Stockton and plans to use data to ensure the program makes a real difference. Despite some opposition, Sacramento County is committed to using evidence-based approaches to tackle poverty and homelessness. Supervisor Sue Frost and others believe the program will provide vital support to families in need offering them better opportunities and potentially preventing homelessness.

