$5,000 Tax Credit Caring Act Proposed: 48 Million Family Caregivers May Receive for Long-Term Care Support!

Congresswoman Kiggans Joins Tax Credit Caring Act to Aid Family Caregivers
Tax Credit Caring Act Proposes Tax Relief
According to Cape Charles Mirror, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans from Virginia along with other lawmakers is supporting a new law called the Tax Credit Caring Act. This Tax Credit Caring Act, introduced by Congressman Mike Carey and Senator Michael Bennett aims to help family caregivers financially. It proposes giving a tax credit of up to $5,000 to people who use their own money to take care of family members needing long-term care. There are about 48 million caregivers in the country and this Tax Credit Caring Act is meant to ease their financial burden.
Tax Credit Caring Act Seeks to Alleviate Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
Congresswoman Kiggans, a former geriatric nurse, supports the Tax Credit Caring Act which aims to help caregivers. These caregivers spend around $7,200 annually on home care and transportation. The Tax Credit Caring Act would offer a tax credit adjusting for inflation to caregivers spending more than $2,000, easing their financial burden. With bipartisan support from lawmakers like Linda Sánchez and Elizabeth Warren the bill seeks to recognize and support caregivers’ vital role in families’ lives.