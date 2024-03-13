30% Inflation Reduction Act Boosts EV Charging Tax Credits: Are You Qualified?

According to Elektrek, in 2022 the Inflation Reduction Act revamped tax credits for EV charging stations in the US altering how Americans and businesses benefit from discounts. Previously, these credits were applied to each location where a charger was installed. However, the Inflation Reduction Act extends the discount directly to each charger. As a result, homeowners looking to set up their charging stations can enjoy a maximum discount of $1,000, while businesses stand to gain even more with discounts of up to $100,000 since January 1, 2023.