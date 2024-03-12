Trump Calls Jimmy Kimmel, The Oscars Host, A “Boring” Ceremony

Donald Trump, the former president, was forthright in his criticism of the 96th Academy Awards, calling them “a really bad politically correct show.”

Targeting Comedian Jimmy Kimmel

The business mogul criticized the Oscars ceremony on Sunday on his social media platform, Truth Social. He notably targeted comedian and television personality Jimmy Kimmel, who was hosting the event for the fourth time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President Trump questioned, “Has there ever been a WORSE HOST at the Oscars than Jimmy Kimmel?” “His introduction depicted a below average someone attempting excessively to be someone he is not, and never succeeding in doing so.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Mr. Kimmel disclosed that he was instructed not to read President Trump’s remarks during the live broadcast during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Monday.

Disapproval Of The Academy Awards

President Trump has a history of criticizing the Oscars harshly, as evidenced by his comments regarding the 96th Academy Awards. Shortly after he left office in 2021, he wrote a similar statement denouncing the record-low viewership of the 93rd Academy Awards.

He stated, “The Television Ratings for what was once known as The Academy Awards—now known by a far less significant and elegant name, the Oscars—had the lowest in recorded history, even lower than last year, which set another record low.”

Variety reports that the number of viewers for the 2021 Oscars, which aired on April 25 of that year, fell by over 60% to 9.85 million, from 14 million the year before. For the third year running, there was no designated host for the ceremony.