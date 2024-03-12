Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Entire Relationship History Of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Published

In September 2023, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce made their relationship official when the singer attended a home game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to support the Chiefs of Kansas City’s narrow end. Months had passed since Kelce’s initial public declaration of interest in Swift following his attendance at one of the concerts. Swift quickly returns to Los Angeles from her six Eras Tour gigs in Singapore to join Kelce at an Oscars after-party. And it’s Madonna’s own VIP celebration, so it’s not just any party.

Travis And Taylor Party With Madonna

Following the wedding, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary’s house in Hollywood Hills hosts the ultra-exclusive gathering known as “The Party.” Page Six reports that there is a stringent no-cameras policy in place for the occasion. On the big night, Swift and Kelce are said to also go to Gucci’s after-party. Swift shouts out to her lover once more during her performance of “Karma” at her 5th Eras Tour stop in Singapore. “Karma is the person on the Chiefs arriving straight home to me,” she sings, substituting the NFL player for Chiefs on the screen with original lyrics. In the crowd, Kelce grinned and moved to the performance of his lover. Swift leaps into the arms of Kelce and gives the greatest kiss to him as her act ends. As they vanish behind black curtains, the two cannot stop hugging and Swift is caressing Kelce’s face.

In a recent New Heights podcast episode, the NFL player could not stop raving about his partner. Kelce talks about his recent journey to Australia in the podcast, where he went to help Swift with her current Eras Tour. According to Kelce, there were “full-on helicopters just flying around” and cameras everywhere as he landed in Australia. “They helicoptered us!” he continues. Not us, Taylor, that is. All of this is a result of Taylor being the largest and greatest thing imaginable. Kelce also went into depth about his activities with Swift during her non-performance time, which included visiting the Sydney Zoo to see lions, pandas, and kangaroos. “I enjoyed it,” he remarks. “After that enjoyable one, we were able to enjoy Taylor Swift’s show.”

Travis Picks Up A Taylor Swift Song To Sing In Las Vegas

Kelce sat next to his mother, Donna Kelce, at his brother Jason Kelce’s NFL retirement declaration event at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia. The Kansas City Chiefs is seen crying during his brother’s declaration in pictures from the event, wiping his eyes with a handful of bracelets. Soon, astute spectators catch sight of the two beaded bracelets that symbolize friendship on Kelce’s arm, which adorably bear the initials “TNT” in honor of his well-known girlfriend. Swift has matching jewelry but hers is a tennis bracelet adorned with diamonds that bears the couple’s nickname, “TNT,” which Kelce gifted her previously this winter. Even if Swift isn’t there for the retirement announcement, her man is still using her name. Kelce departs Australia, where Swift is doing multiple performances, to spend the weekend in Las Vegas, where he will rejoin his colleagues from the Kansas City Chiefs. The football player also expresses his love for his fiancée, even if she isn’t with him, by skillfully performing a remixed cover of her hit song “Love Story” at a nightclub party with his colleagues, including Chiefs quarterback role Patrick Mahomes.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024