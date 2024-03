Unlocking Financial Relief – The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

Easing the Burden of Adoption Costs

According to the Ascent, As tax time gets closer families with lower incomes should check out the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). It could give them up to $7,430 in relief. If you adopted a child there’s an adoption credit too offering up to $15,950. This tax credit doesn’t give you cash back but you can use it for up to five years to help with future taxes.

Unleashing the Benefits of EV Tax Credits and Home Upgrades