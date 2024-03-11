504,000 Nevadans Rely on SNAP Food Stamps: Federal Aid Offers Assistance to Struggling Families – Check it Out!

To qualify for SNAP food stamps, your household income must be 130% or less of the poverty line before taxes and after taxes, it should be at or below the poverty line. Asset limits are $2,750 or $4,250 for households with individuals over 60 or with disabilities. Adults aged 18-50 without dependents may need to work 20 hours a week. Apply online or in person, have an interview, and if approved, receive an EBT card within 30 days. The EBT card operates like a debit card, usable for most foods, excluding alcohol, hot foods, and non-food items. While SNAP food stamps benefits may not cover all food expenses they provide crucial help during tough times.