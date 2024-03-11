Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

3,000 US Newspaper Closures Since 2005 – Rally in Hastings-on-Hudson Urges State Action to Save Local Media At The Time Of Crisis!

Published

Local Media Advocates Rally in Hastings-on-Hudson Crisis

Empire State Coalition Champions Local Journalism Sustainability Act

According to River Journal, Americans advocating for state laws to address the decline of local media met at the rally in Hastings-on-Hudson pointing out a worsening crisis in local journalism. Recent decisions by publications like The Scarsdale Inquirer, Rivertowns Enterprise, and Bedford Review Record to pause operations until they find financial stability highlighted the urgency. Lucas Cioffi from Qiqo.org and the Westchester Youth Congress organized the rally in Hastings-on-Hudson backed by the Empire State Local News Coalition pushing for the inclusion of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act in the state budget.

READ ALSO: House Bill 367 In Kentucky: Potential Impact On SNAP Benefits And Vulnerable Communities!

3,000 US Newspaper Closures Since 2005 – Rally in Hastings-on-Hudson Urges State Action to Save Local Media At The Time Of Crisis! (PHOTO: Oswego County Business Magazine)

Endorse Local Journalism Sustainability Act

Supporters at the rally in Hastings-on-Hudson, including Zachary Richner, Sandra Nam Cioffi, Jake Epple, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, and Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky, endorsed the Local Journalism Sustainability Act sponsored by Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Carrie Woerner. The proposed bill offers a 50% tax credit on the first $50,000 of each newsroom employee’s salary with amendments suggesting a cap of $200,000 for outlets with under 250 employees. The Empire State Local News Coalition representing 150 news outlets emphasizes the crucial role of a thriving local news industry in democracy noting over 3,000 newspaper closures in the U.S. since 2005 driven by factors like declining ad revenue and competition from social media. In New York, the number of news outlets has fallen from 501 to 260 since 2004 with 30 closures in 2022 raising concerns about local journalism’s future impact on democracy.

READ ALSO: San Diego County Flood Victims Receive Extra SNAP/CalFresh – USDA Extends Hot Food Purchase Option & Offers Disaster Aid!

In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024