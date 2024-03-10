Connect with us

Finance

San Diego County Flood Victims Receive Extra SNAP/CalFresh – USDA Extends Hot Food Purchase Option & Offers Disaster Aid!

Hot Food Assistance Extra SNAP/CalFresh Recipients in San Diego County

Extra SNAP/CalFresh Benefits Approved Following January Flooding

According to Fox 5, after severe storms and flooding hit San Diego County on January 22, 2024, people who get extra SNAP/CalFresh benefits and were affected by the disaster are getting more help. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it’s okay for them to use their extra SNAP/CalFresh benefits to buy hot food until April 3. This is to help those who had to leave their homes and might not have a way to store or cook food. The USDA also approved disaster extra SNAP/CalFresh benefits to help households that lost food or had damage because of the floods.

San Diego County Flood Victims Receive Extra SNAP/CalFresh – USDA Extends Hot Food Purchase Option & Offers Disaster Aid! (PHOTO: FOX 5 San Diego)

Additional Help Extra SNAP/CalFresh Recipients After Flooding

The USDA‘s decision means that stores in San Diego County can take extra SNAP/CalFresh benefits for hot food for a short time giving practical help to those going through a tough situation. The USDA understands that people who had to leave their homes might not have regular ways to cook food. If you want more details about California SNAP you can go to cdss.ca.gov/food nutrition/calfresh. And if you need more information about getting help, you can call 211.

