Lumberton, NC Tops List as Most Dangerous Small City in America for 2024

In a recent analysis conducted by Saturday Night Science, Lumberton, North Carolina, emerged as the most dangerous small city in the United States for the year 2024. The study, based on FBI crime data, examined small cities with populations ranging from over 5,000 to under 50,000, revealing concerning crime rates across various regions of the country.

Lumberton, with a population of approximately 19,099, scored high on the crime per capita scale, with a rate of 0.1326. This figure includes both violent crimes, such as assaults and homicides, as well as property crimes like theft and burglary. The city reported a notable number of murders, totaling 8 for the year, further underscoring its position atop the list of most dangerous small cities.

Following closely behind Lumberton is Berkeley, Missouri, with a population of 8,232 residents. Berkeley recorded a crime per capita rate of 0.1036, with 6 reported murders. While smaller in size compared to other metropolitan areas, these cities exhibit disproportionately high levels of criminal activity, raising concerns among residents and authorities alike.

Interestingly, the analysis highlights a concentration of high-crime small cities in the Southern region of the United States, with six out of the ten listed cities located in the South. This trend underscores the complex socio-economic factors influencing crime rates within smaller communities, prompting discussions on strategies for crime prevention and community safety initiatives.

Conversely, Iron Mountain, Michigan, emerged as the safest small town to reside in America, according to the analysis. With a lower crime per capita rate and fewer reported incidents, Iron Mountain presents a stark contrast to the challenges faced by cities like Lumberton and Berkeley.

As communities grapple with the realities of crime and safety, residents and local authorities continue to work together to address underlying issues contributing to crime rates. Whether through increased law enforcement efforts, community outreach programs, or targeted interventions, the goal remains the same: to create safer environments for all residents to thrive.

The findings of the analysis serve as a sobering reminder of the importance of vigilance and collaboration in addressing crime at the local level, as communities strive to build a better, safer future for generations to come.