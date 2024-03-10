Connect with us

25000 Californians In Need – Empowering Lower-Income Families with Financial Support and Education!

Certified Volunteers Aid Low-Income of 25000 Californians

Financial Relief for 25000 Californians Living Paycheck to Paycheck

According to Latimes, in Los Angeles County a program called Free Tax Prep L.A. helps 25000 Californians in need with lower incomes file their taxes. Specially trained volunteers, certified by the IRS, assist at different locations including the Koreatown Youth + Community Center. The program, funded by the city of L.A., the L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and Koreatown Youth + Community Center wants to give back some of the taxes that 25000 Californians with lower incomes have paid. By offering free tax help, especially in areas where people might struggle financially the program hopes to ease money concerns for those who live paycheck to paycheck.

25000 Californians In Need – Empowering Lower-Income Families with Financial Support and Education! (PHOTO: Yahoo)

Free Tax Prep L.A. – Empowering Communities Through Tax Education and Support

Free Tax Prep L.A. aims to inform about 25000 Californians about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) a significant government program fighting poverty by providing money to eligible workers. Many Californians miss out on federal and state tax credits each year due to reasons like not understanding the process, concerns about affecting other benefits, or negative experiences with tax helpers. The program, with certified volunteers and community engagement strives to bridge these gaps and empower up to 25000 Californians to access available support. Sandy Huaman a part-time working mom, shared how the EITC and child tax credit transformed her finances. The program not only assists with tax filing but also offers financial education, coaching, credit-building, and savings programs aiming to enhance economic stability for lower-income individuals and families in Los Angeles County.

