25000 Californians In Need – Empowering Lower-Income Families with Financial Support and Education!

Free Tax Prep L.A. aims to inform about 25000 Californians about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) a significant government program fighting poverty by providing money to eligible workers. Many Californians miss out on federal and state tax credits each year due to reasons like not understanding the process, concerns about affecting other benefits, or negative experiences with tax helpers. The program, with certified volunteers and community engagement strives to bridge these gaps and empower up to 25000 Californians to access available support. Sandy Huaman a part-time working mom, shared how the EITC and child tax credit transformed her finances. The program not only assists with tax filing but also offers financial education, coaching, credit-building, and savings programs aiming to enhance economic stability for lower-income individuals and families in Los Angeles County.