Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Child Care Benefits: A Discussion on the Senate Floor, El Dorado Springs Sun

Published

PHOTO: YES! Magazine

Missouri House Committees Advance Child Care Benefits Bill

Missouri House passes tax credit package to improve childcare access - Missourinet

Child Care Benefits: A Discussion on the Senate Floor, El Dorado Springs Sun (PHOTO: Missourinet)

House Bill 1730: Elevating Support for Food Pantries

Missouri House committees have recently moved forward with bills supporting child tax benefits programs.

Last week, the Special Committee on Public Policy unanimously approved House Bill 1730 (HB 1730) with a 6-0 vote. This legislation aims to raise the cap on a program that provides tax credits to individuals making donations to food pantries. Initiated in 2013, the program currently allows taxpayers who contribute to food-related charities to deduct half of their donation amount from state taxes, with the cap set at $1.75 million. Representative Phil Amato, the bill’s sponsor, noted that recent donations have exceeded this cap, resulting in penalties for donors. Amato’s proposed changes include increasing the cap to $3 million annually and extending the program’s expiration date from the end of 2026 to the end of 2030.

READ ALSO: $4.1 Million Community Service Tax Credit Program: Are You Qualified?

Unanimous Committee Support for Child Care Benefits Extension

Concurrently, the Ways and Means Committee deliberated on a bill last week addressing the extension of a diaper bank tax credit established in 2018. Presently, Missouri taxpayers can claim up to half of their donations to diaper banks against their state tax liability, with a maximum limit of $50,000. However, this tax credit is slated to expire on August 28 of the current year. House Bill 2384 (HB 2384), sponsored by Representative Mark Sharp, seeks to prolong the tax credit until August 2030. Sharp underscored the substantial impact of limited access to diapers on families, affecting infant health and impeding parents’ ability to secure childcare and employment.

The committee unanimously voted 9-0 to advance the legislation, acknowledging the importance of ensuring ongoing access to diapers for families in need.

READ ALSO:  70% Income Tax Relief On Donations – Oklahoma House Approves Controversial Tax Break Bill For Pregnancy Centers!

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024