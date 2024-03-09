Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

4 U.S. Senators Propose Bill – Upgrading SNAP Cards Security and Protect Vulnerable Families!

Published

Senators Propose Bill Introduce Enhanced Cybersecurity Act

Enhanced Cybersecurity for SNAP Act Addresses Security Disparities

According to WGNO, to bolster the security of electronic benefit cards and protect families relying on them four U.S. Senators propose bill, including Bill Cassidy, that has introduced the Enhanced Cybersecurity for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Act. The initiative addresses concerns about the outdated security of SNAP benefit cards urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to replace vulnerable magnetic strips with secure chip technology. The USDA has not updated security regulations for these cards. Senators propose bill that aims to counter fraud by directing the USDA to establish cybersecurity regulations that prevent criminals from easily stealing SNAP benefits.

READ ALSO: CONGRESS’ SPENDING BILL PASSED: UNLEASHES EARMARK BONANZA

4 U.S. Senators Propose Bill – Upgrading SNAP Cards Security and Protect Vulnerable Families! (PHOTO: The Record Online)

Senator Wyden Advocates for Equal Security Measures in SNAP Benefits

Senator Ron Wyden stressed the need to eliminate a two-tier system where families with SNAP benefits have outdated and easily hackable technology compared to those with credit and ATM cards. The Enhanced Cybersecurity for SNAP Act outlines key provisions including updated regulations requiring anti-fraud technology on SNAP cards the issuance of chip-enabled cards within two years and a transition away from magnetic stripe cards within four years. This Senators propose bill also proposes a grant program to assist small grocery stores in food deserts with chip-enabled payment machines. Additionally, it mandates states to provide quick no-fee replacements for stolen or malfunctioning SNAP cards within three days. A corresponding bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representatives Andy Kim and Mike Lawler.

READ ALSO: STRENGTHENING SNAP SECURITY – U.S. SENATORS UNITES!

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024