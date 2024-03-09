Connect with us

$1,255 Washington Working Families Tax Credit Program: Helping Over 400,000 Americans – Are You Qualified?

Working Families Tax Credit Program – Aid for Washington Residents

According to Kima, as tax season starts people in Washington have a chance to get help from the Working Families Tax Credit program. Right now, they’re accepting applications for the 2023 tax year. This Working Families Tax Credit program can give individuals or families up to $1,255 if they meet certain conditions like living in Washington for more than half the year, being between 25 and 64 years old, or having a qualifying child. In its first year, the Working Families Tax Credit program approved almost 163 thousand applications and gave back over $100 million to eligible people in Washington. Leaders at the Washington State Department of Revenue hope to help even more this year thinking that up to 400 thousand people might be eligible.

There are some important changes this tax season for the Working Families Tax Credit program. This means if you missed out on last year’s credit you can still get it. Kevin Dixon, who helps run the program at the Washington Department of Revenue says people must apply. Even though they gave refunds to an impressive 163 thousand people last year there are still several hundred thousand who could be eligible but haven’t applied. The Working Families Tax Credit program aims to give important financial help to those who need it the most making sure eligible individuals and families get the tax credits they deserve.

