$1.4 Ohio High-Tech Skimming Scams Target EBT Cards – SNAP Beneficiaries Be Aware!

According to WKBN 27, the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services warns people who get SNAP benefits to be careful because criminals are trying to steal money from their EBT cards through high-tech skimming scams. Some scammers duplicate the cards using high-tech skimming scams where they put a device in credit card machines. This has led to cases like Charles Burns who had more than $500 in SNAP benefits stolen. Officials say it’s important to protect your card by locking it when you’re not using it, using a strong and changing PIN, and checking card readers for anything suspicious. Since October 2022 about 3,400 people in Ohio got back $1.4 million because of this kind of high-tech skimming scam.

