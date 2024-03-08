Connect with us

Missouri Takes Strides in Supporting Families: Tax Credit Bills for Food Pantries and Diaper Banks Gain Momentum!

Missouri Advances Tax Credit Bills for Food Pantry Donations

Ways and Means Committee Backs Extension of Diaper Bank Tax Credit Bills

According to KJLU Radio, Missouri is making progress with two tax credit bills supporting good tax credit programs. The Special Committee on Public Policy voted 6-0 to move forward with HB 1730 aiming to increase the cap on a tax credit for those donating to food pantries. Currently set at $1.75 million, the program lets people deduct half of their donations to food charities from state taxes. Representative Phil Amato sponsors the bill, pointing out that donors often hit the cap and face penalties. The new law aims to raise the cap to $3 million yearly, extending it until the end of 2030.

Missouri Committee Unanimously Backs Extension of Diaper Bank Tax Credit Bills

In another committee, the Ways and Means Committee discussed HB 2384 aiming to extend tax credit bills for diaper bank donations set to end in August 2024. Representative Mark Sharp the Tax Credit Bill’s sponsor, stressed the importance of diaper access for families affecting infant health and parents’ jobs. The proposal wants to extend the tax credit bills until August 2030. The committee voted 9-0 to move the legislation forward showing agreement on supporting families with vital resources. These actions in Missouri demonstrate a commitment to promote good deeds by advancing tax credit tax credit bills. These initiatives specifically target important needs like food and diapers underlining the state’s dedication to helping families and encouraging community support.

