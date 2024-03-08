Missouri Lawmakers Tackling Childcare Tax Credit: A Boost for Families or Budget Strain?

Bipartisan Support for Missouri Senate Bill 742 to Address Childcare Tax Credit Shortage

Innovative Tax Credits Proposed to Boost Childcare Tax Credit Services

According to Webster County Citizen, in Missouri, Senate Bill 742 was discussed to tackle lawmakers ‘ Revisit Child Care Tax Credits and the lack of Childcare Tax Credit providers. The bill supported by both parties suggests three Childcare Tax Credit to boost childcare services. State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin a key supporter likes how the bill lets local communities decide where the money goes. The proposed credits include 75% for parents’ childcare expenses, 30% for employers supporting employee childcare, and full credits for childcare providers based on employee income tax with an extra 30% for facility improvements.

Divergent Views Surround Missouri’s Childcare Tax Credit Reform Bill