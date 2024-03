Missouri Lawmakers Tackling Childcare Tax Credit: A Boost for Families or Budget Strain?

Missouri’s Senate Bill 742 targets the shortage of Childcare Tax Credit for kids under six, a major concern echoed by Gov. Mike Parson’s director, Jamie Birch . The bill aims to unite parents, employers, and childcare providers to address this issue. While the Senate is still reviewing the House has strongly supported the bill signaling a joint effort to improve Childcare Tax Credit access in Missouri. In the debate, State Sen. Bill Eigel opposed the bill citing concerns about government involvement and likening childcare costs to rising prices. On the other side, State Sen. Lauren Arthur supports state intervention viewing it as crucial for children’s development. The bill, currently on hold may resurface later in the session.