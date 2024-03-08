Amid Cease Fire Standstill, Biden’s Proposal for Gaza’s Coast Temporary Aid Port

Biden Administration’s Initiative: Establishing a Temporary Port near Gaza

Cypriot Offer and International Collaboration

According to ABC News, the Biden administration plans to utilize the U.S. military to establish a temporary port near Gaza as part of a global effort to address shortages caused by the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict and Israeli restrictions on aid access by land. This decision underscores escalating tensions in the region and the mounting pressure on President Biden to address the dire situation in Gaza. Despite appeals for improved access and protection of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Israel has not taken significant action prompting the exploration of alternative options.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has offered the use of Larnaca port located 230 miles away from Gaza for aid deliveries. European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit Larnaca to assess facilities. To prevent potential misuse by Hamas, Cyprus has invited representatives from Israel, the U.S. and other European nations to collaborate in inspecting all shipments.

Due to challenges in coordinating with the Israeli military, ongoing conflicts and public disorder, humanitarian organizations are facing significant obstacles in delivering essential supplies to Gaza particularly in the northern region. To address these challenges, the United Arab Emirates has partnered with Chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen to arrange maritime aid deliveries. However, UN official Sigrid Kaag emphasizes the importance of land routes for expanding and diversifying aid delivery in Gaza.

Stalled Cease fire Negotiations Amid Escalating Tensions

Pressure on the Biden administration has increased following reports of over 100 fatalities during an attempted aid delivery to Gaza’s isolated northern region. International mediators have sought to ease the crisis with a six-week cease fire, but negotiations have stalled. Egyptian officials revealed that Hamas has conditionally agreed to a temporary cease fire, while Israel prefers a narrower agreement. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas’s request for a cease fire and plans to continue Israel’s offensive until “total victory” is achieved.

