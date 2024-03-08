$600 per Connecticut Child: 38% Boost In Economy!

In 2022, Connecticut’s attempt at a child tax credit failed but there’s new hope for a revised law. Meetings for both House and Senate versions show agreement, aiming to reduce the state’s child poverty rate which spiked from 4% to 11% after the federal child tax credit ended. State Representative Sarah Keitt stresses the benefits of permanent $600 per Connecticut child not only helping families but also boosting local businesses. She highlights that each dollar from the $600 per Connecticut child gives back $1.38 to the local economy and a 38% return on investment. Experts believe the potential state credit along with the expanded Federal Child Tax Credit will assist around 16 million low-income kids nationwide including 119,000 in Connecticut. These measures address current financial challenges and aim for a brighter future in the state.