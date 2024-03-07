Conviction in Grisly Murder-for-Hire Case Unveils Chilling Details

In a chilling case that unfolded in a Brooklyn federal court, Cory Martin, a New York man, was found guilty of killing and dismembering a woman, Brandy Odom, after fraudulently obtaining a life insurance policy in her name. Prosecutors revealed that Martin meticulously planned the murder, drawing inspiration from crime shows like “Dexter” and “The First 48.”

Motivated by Greed and Deception

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace described the crime as “ghastly” and “cold-blooded,” emphasizing Martin’s greed as the driving force behind the heinous act. Martin viewed Odom as a source of profit, exploiting her as a sex worker before ruthlessly ending her life. The scheme involved fraudulently securing life insurance policies in Odom’s name, with Martin ultimately aiming to profit from her death.

A Trail of Evidence

The investigation into Odom’s death began after her dismembered body was discovered in a Brooklyn park. Prosecutors revealed that a cadaver dog detected Odom’s scent in a vehicle linked to Martin and his co-conspirator, Adelle Anderson. Anderson, who pleaded guilty to her involvement, testified during Martin’s trial, shedding light on their premeditated actions and attempts to evade detection.

Meticulous Planning and Online Searches

Martin’s meticulous planning extended to researching tools and methods for disposing of Odom’s body. Prosecutors presented evidence showing Martin’s online searches for a reciprocating saw and related instructions on YouTube. Martin and Anderson then meticulously prepared their bathroom for the gruesome task, covering it with heavy-duty garbage bags before dismembering Odom’s body in the bathtub.

Failed Attempts and Legal Repercussions

Despite their efforts to claim benefits from the fraudulent life insurance policies, Martin and Anderson were unsuccessful. Their attempts to profit from Odom’s death ultimately led to their apprehension in 2020. The conviction serves as a testament to the justice system’s commitment to holding perpetrators of such heinous crimes accountable, offering a semblance of closure to Odom’s grieving family.

Brandy Odom’s mother, Nicole Odom, emphasized her daughter’s independence and aspirations, underscoring the tragic loss of a vibrant life cut short by Martin’s brutality. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace expressed hope that the verdict would bring some solace to Odom’s family, reaffirming the significance of holding Martin responsible for his actions.