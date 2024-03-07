70% Income Tax Relief on Donations – Oklahoma House Approves Controversial Tax Break Bill for Pregnancy Centers!

70% Income Tax Break for Pregnancy Centers
Taxpayer Cash to Deceptive Pregnancy Centers
According to Fox 25, Oklahoma’s House of Representatives just said yes to House Bill 1788 suggested by Rep. Cody Maynard. This bill brings a temporary 70% income tax break for donations to special pregnancy centers. It’s in play until 2028. Maynard thinks these centers do important stuff for communities making laws that value and keep human life safe. But not everyone agrees. House Democrats are worried. They say this 70% income tax bill might send taxpayer cash to pregnancy centers pretending to be healthcare spots but not giving any medical help.
HB 1788 Advances 70% Income Tax Break for Pregnancy Centers Under Scrutiny
House Democrats led by Cyndi Munson worry that 70% income tax breaks from HB 1788 could benefit private religious groups without proper oversight. Munson is uneasy fearing women might have to work for necessary pregnancy services especially since these centers lack on-site doctors. Despite concerns the bill passed the House with 76 votes in favor and 18 against. It now awaits another House vote after Senate approval. The tax break is capped at $50,000 per person annually with a total limit of five million dollars each year starting in 2024 and lasting five years.