Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

70% Income Tax Relief on Donations – Oklahoma House Approves Controversial Tax Break Bill for Pregnancy Centers!

Published

70% Income Tax Break for Pregnancy Centers

Taxpayer Cash to Deceptive Pregnancy Centers

According to Fox 25, Oklahoma’s House of Representatives just said yes to House Bill 1788 suggested by Rep. Cody Maynard. This bill brings a temporary 70% income tax break for donations to special pregnancy centers. It’s in play until 2028. Maynard thinks these centers do important stuff for communities making laws that value and keep human life safe. But not everyone agrees. House Democrats are worried. They say this 70% income tax bill might send taxpayer cash to pregnancy centers pretending to be healthcare spots but not giving any medical help.

READ ALSO: 2024 TAX SEASON: DISCOVER THE AVERAGE IRS REFUND AMOUNT

70% Income Tax Relief on Donations – Oklahoma House Approves Controversial Tax Break Bill for Pregnancy Centers! (PHOTO: Oklahoma House of Representatives)

HB 1788 Advances 70% Income Tax Break for Pregnancy Centers Under Scrutiny

House Democrats led by Cyndi Munson worry that 70% income tax breaks from HB 1788 could benefit private religious groups without proper oversight. Munson is uneasy fearing women might have to work for necessary pregnancy services especially since these centers lack on-site doctors. Despite concerns the bill passed the House with 76 votes in favor and 18 against. It now awaits another House vote after Senate approval. The tax break is capped at $50,000 per person annually with a total limit of five million dollars each year starting in 2024 and lasting five years.

READ ALSO: UNCLAIMED PROPERTY TAX REFUNDS: BOARD’S TREASURY TRANSFER DECISION

In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024