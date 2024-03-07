70% Income Tax Relief on Donations – Oklahoma House Approves Controversial Tax Break Bill for Pregnancy Centers!

House Democrats led by Cyndi Munson worry that 70% income tax breaks from HB 1788 could benefit private religious groups without proper oversight. Munson is uneasy fearing women might have to work for necessary pregnancy services especially since these centers lack on-site doctors. Despite concerns the bill passed the House with 76 votes in favor and 18 against. It now awaits another House vote after Senate approval. The tax break is capped at $50,000 per person annually with a total limit of five million dollars each year starting in 2024 and lasting five years.